Your guide to voting on elections day

The Commission on Elections issued the official guidelines for voting during the 2022 national and local elections on May 9.

Comelec issued an infographic that listed the following eight steps on how to vote properly.

7 araw na lang election day na! Narito ang mga hakbang sa pagboto. PAALALA: Hindi kailangan magsuot ng face shield, o magpakita ng vaccination card o negative antigen/RT-PCR test.#VoteSAFEPilipinas #BumotoKa #NLE2022 pic.twitter.com/sp7e6nUw1A — COMELEC (@COMELEC) May 2, 2022

SUMAILALIM sa temperature check bago pumasok ng voting center. MAGTUNGO sa Voters’ Assistance Desk (VAD) para alamin ang iyong precinct at sequence numbers at assigned room o clustered precinct. PUMUNTA sa inyong assigned room at magpakilala sa Electoral Board sa pamamagitan ng pagsabi ng inyong pangalan, precinct number at sequence number. KUNIN ang balota, ballot secrecy folder at marking pen mula sa EB at magtungo sa voting area upang bumoto. ITIMAN ang loob ng bilog sa unahan ng pangalan ng kandidatong nais mong iboto. Huwag bumoto ng labis sa nakatalagang bilang sa bawat posisyon. IPASOK ang balota sa Vote Counting Machine (VCM). SURIIN ang resibo at ihulog ito sa nakatalagang lagayan. MAGPALAGAY ng indelible ink sa kuko ng inyong kanang hintuturo.

There’s also an English translation of these steps via Comelec’s website.

Voting starts at 6 a.m. and will end at 7 p.m.

Comelec also reminded voters to observe the mandated public health protocols such as wearing face masks properly.

“Laging sundin ang nakatakdang health and safety protocols,” it said.

In its post, the poll body further stressed that voters are not required to bring or wear the following:

Face shields

Vaccination cards or negative antigen/RT-PCR test results

These reminders came amid circulating posts that claimed these items are required at voting precincts.

However, Comelec on May 3 debunked these claims as false.

“Voters are NOT required to wear a face shield, or present a vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test result,” the poll body said.

READ: False: Voters are required to bring negative RT-PCR test result, vax cards on May 9

Several users also recently reminded each other of the ballot secrecy rule of the Omnibus Election Code wherein no other person can know the contents of their ballots.

READ: Voters reminded of ballot secrecy anew as 2022 elections day loom

Part of section 195 of the OEC states the following:

“No voter shall be allowed to enter a booth occupied by another, nor enter the same accompanied by somebody, except as provided for in the succeeding section hereof, nor stay therein for a longer time than necessary, nor speak with anyone other than as herein provided while inside the polling place.”