Not only food: Poblacion Mexican resto defends menu pricing amid complaints

A Makati-based Mexican eating establishment defended the pricing of its food items amid some complaints about its costs.

Onlypans Taqueria Poblacion on May 19 released a statement about how it values food and the labor behind its creation.

“Some of y’all would ask about the prices of our menu (and) for everyone’s peace this is what I have to say,” it said on a Facebook post.

“We’re a small business that caters to quite a lot of people in the area. We started with a one man team, turned 2, now 20. Our pricing doesn’t revolve around food costing but also proper labor. We have the right reasons for this,” the restaurant added.

“I hope you know that when you eat in our taqueria, you pay for our good food, authentic experience (and) most importantly—you pay for our talented (and) skilled chefs. I will say this again (and) again, if you can respect the medical (and) legal industries, you can also respect us in the F&B (food and beverage) industry,” Onlypans further said.

The establishment shared that its ultimate goal is to “be able to give more proper jobs” while its vision is “to elevate the standards in the service industry.”

“We want to compensate (and) give the best benefits to our team because that’s hard work. Kitchen work is difficult (and) should be honored all the time. So the next time you’re going to complain, you also make sure you do it constructively because small businesses like us (are) always willing to improve (and) learn,” it added.

The eating establishment is famous for its tacos.

It was recently included in a feature that lists the “most loved Mexican restaurants in the Metro perfect for Cinco de Mayo.”

Cinco de Mayo is a huge Mexican holiday in the United States, particularly in areas with large Mexican-American populations. It celebrates the Mexican army’s victory over the French under Emperor Napoleon III.

Meanwhile, some of Onlypans’ recommended eats are its quesa birria tacos and horchata, a rice-based drink popular in Latin America.

The establishment initially operated as a takeout service in September 2021.

It expanded in April 2022 following demand and opened its spot in Poblacion, a place already visited for its variety of food and drinks establishments.