Suggestions to resolve Metro Manila traffic woes amid plans to retain number coding scheme

Commuters and motorists proposed alternative solutions to the number coding scheme after transport authorities eyed to retain its implementation along EDSA.

The Modified Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) or number coding scheme is currently in effect along major roads only, including EDSA, from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said that there is no need yet to expand the number coding to other areas.

At a press briefing on June 21, MMDA Chairperson Romando Artes cited the decline of vehicles plying the major roads amid the fuel price hikes.

“Wala pa pong pangangailangan sa ngayon kasi nabawasan nga po ang bilang ng mga sasakyan. Moderate lang po iyong traffic [situation],” Artes was quoted in a report as saying.

He said that the MMDA will leave the decision on the expansion of the number coding scheme to the coming administration.

“We leave it to the next administration to decide if there is a need to expand the number coding scheme,” Artes said.

While nodding to this, some motorists said that there are other ways to reduce traffic than through vehicles’ plate numbers.

They shared this comments under an article from PhilKotse.com, an automobile website.

Some of them suggested to make roads safer for bicycles and electronic vehicles.

“Improve motorbike/bike lanes to encourage people to a safe and less costly ride,” one Facebook user said.

“Solve traffic case! Improve bike and e-bike, tipid sa gas,” another Facebook user commented.

Others promoted the work-from-home setup and carpooling.

“Mag work at home nalang tipid sa gastos,” the Facebook user said.

“Push carpooling then give discounts on refill for carpoolers,” another online user commented.

Some Filipinos, meanwhile, criticized the MMDA and other transport agencies for allegedly not doing anything to their traffic woes while the fuel crisis is ongoing.

“Traffic solved due to high fuel prices…happy now, MMDA?” a Facebook user said.

“Instead of sitting around and waiting to catch someone you should guide motorists and make traffic flow,” another user commented.

The MMDA has been eyeing to expand or modify the number coding scheme since early this year to implement two carless days a week.

Artes planned to reduce traffic by either 50% or 40% through the studies he presented during the past national address.

No new traffic policy, however, has since been approved.

The standing number coding scheme only applies to private vehicles.

The following are still exempted from it:

Public utility vehicles

Transport network vehicles services

Motorcycles

Garbage trucks

Tank trucks

Vehicles carrying perishable and essential goods

During the last briefing, Artes said the number of vehicles along EDSA decreased from around 417,000 on May 5 to 392,000 on June 9.