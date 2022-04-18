New coding scheme of 2 carless days a week still under study, says MMDA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) reminded motorists that its old number coding scheme is still in effect.

MMDA issued this advisory on Monday, April 18 after some users took to social media to confirm if it is implementing a new number coding scheme.

“PAALALA: Nananatili pa rin ang pagpapatupad ng MMDA Modified Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) o number coding scheme mula 5pm hanggang 8 pm mula Lunes hanggang Biyernes, maliban tuwing holidays,” the agency said.

Under the Modified Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP), some private vehicles are banned from major roads in Metro Manila according to the last digit of their plate numbers.

This policy is only in effect from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays, except during holidays.

MMDA also reiterated the types of vehicles that are exempted:

Public utility vehicles

Transport network vehicles services

Motorcycles

Garbage trucks

Tank trucks

Vehicles carrying perishable and essential goods

Makati City is implementing this number coding scheme from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Some Twitter users previously tagged MMDA’s Twitter handle to verify an infographic that showed a new traffic policy in the region.

The infographic states that the MMDA is implementing a new coding scheme of two carless days a week.

@MMDA good morning! Tanong ko lang confirm na ba itong new number coding scheme and same lang ba ito sa makati city twice a day and twice a week? TIA pic.twitter.com/5SQH19l6qA — manny dela fuente (@Dpogi0901) April 15, 2022

In response to one of the queries on this, the agency told the Twitter user that such modification to the current number coding scheme is still being studied.

“Patuloy pa rin ang ginagawang pag-aaral ng MMDA ukol sa modification sa number coding. Wala pang pinal na ipatutupad. Salamat po,” MMDA said.

Patuloy pa rin ang ginagawang pag-aaral ng MMDA ukol sa modification sa number coding. Wala pang pinal na ipatutupad. Salamat po. #MMDA — Official MMDA (@MMDA) April 15, 2022

In a separate reply, MMDA noted that the information in the graphic is just an idea the agency previously pitched to the public.

It also added a link to its standing number coding system on Facebook.

“Suggestion palang po ang mga ito. Pinag-aaralan pa po ito ng ahensya,” MMDA replied.

During the taped national address last March 30, MMDA Chair Romando Artes proposed two new plans to reduce heavy traffic in Metro Manila.

These are as follows:

An odd-even scheme that seeks to reduce traffic by 50%

A more complex system that will cut down traffic by 40%

The proposals were also shared on MMDA’s Facebook page on April 9.

Artes said that the current number coding scheme only reduces 20% of the traffic volume on public roads.

Metro Manila, along with most parts of the country, remains under COVID-19 Alert Level 1, the most relaxed classification, until April 30.

Under this alert level status, all vehicles are allowed to carry passengers at their full capacity.