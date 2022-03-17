MMDA disowns infographic showing outdated number coding scheme in Metro Manila

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority advised the public of an outdated number coding scheme infographic currently circulating on social media.

The infographic indicated varying schedules of number coding schemes for Metro Manila.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, MMDA clarified that this material is already outdated.

“Nilinaw ng MMDA na hindi mula sa ahensya ang kumakalat na infographic na ito ngayon patungkol sa number coding scheme schedule sa kada lungsod at isang munisipalidad sa Metro Manila. Ang naturang infographic ay nailathala bago pa nag-pandemya,” the agency said.

MMDA pointed out that the current number coding scheme or the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) only covers the main roads of Metro Manila, except for Makati City which implements a different scheme.

The policy is also only in effect from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., from Monday to Friday.

“Paalala sa mga motorista: Umiiral pa rin ang number coding scheme na ipinatutupad ng MMDA sa mga pangunahing kalsada mula 5pm-8pm, Lunes hanggang Biyernes maliban tuwing holiday,” MMDA said.

Meanwhile, MMDA Chairman Romando Artes previously stated that there is no need to expand the traffic regulation in the National Capital Region while it is still placed under Alert Level 1.

He said that traffic congestion along EDSA is still within 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and then 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. duration.

“Traffic is concentrated during these hours. The time stuck in traffic is just short. It eases immediately. This is why we are not seeing any reason to expand the number coding scheme,” Artes was quoted as saying in a report.

Aside from EDSA, other roads covered by the modified number coding scheme include C5, C6, South Luzon Expressway, Shaw Boulevard, Roxas Boulevard, Ortigas Avenue and Marcos Highway.

Exempted are the following types of vehicles:

Public utility vehicles

Transport network vehicles services

Motorcycles

Garbage trucks

Tank trucks

Vehicles carrying perishable and essential goods

Here is the latest advisory on MMDA’s traffic reduction program.

So far, only Makati City has resumed its normal number coding scheme enforced 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This resumed last March 16.

ADVISORY: Please be informed that the number-coding scheme in Makati will resume starting March 16, 2022.

Violators will be apprehended. #MakatiTraffic #ProudMakatizen #SafeMakati pic.twitter.com/U2myh43FCb — MakatiTraffic (@MakatiTraffic) March 1, 2022

Drivers or passengers carrying the Senior Blue Card and those under official functions and medical emergencies are exempted from the local coding system.

The local government of Makati also noted that its number coding system will automatically be lifted during the holidays.