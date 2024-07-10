Responsible riding: MMDA, motoring groups offer free, paid motorcycle lessons

Filipinos aspiring to learn how to drive a motorcycle can do so for free through the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

The traffic authority on Saturday shared a video of GMA reporter Bernadette Reyes featuring the MMDA Motorcycle Riding Academy (MRA) in which people can learn the basics of riding the two-wheeled vehicle.

Apart from operating a motorcycle, the two-day course also teaches students traffic rules and regulations.

While the lesson is free, learners must bring their motorcycle helmet, riding gloves, and riding gear like knee and elbow pads.

They must also be at least 17 years old and not have any medical, mental and physical conditions that may affect their ability to operate a motor.

The lesson is open to those with zero knowledge of riding motorcycles and those who want to enhance their skills.

Learners do not need to bring a motorcycle. There is also no need to pay for gas.

The MMDA MRA is located along Julia Vargas corner Meralco Avenue, specifically beside the Renassaince Tower in Pasig City.

Those interested may walk in or register online through this form.

The two-day lessons can be availed from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Apart from the MMDA, the Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association Inc (MDPPA) said there are also organizations offering free and paid lessons to master the art of motorcycle riding.

These are the following:

Honda Safety Driving Center

The HSDC promotes safe riding practices and reduces road crashes through comprehensive rider training programs such as the “Beginner’s Course,” the “Refresher Course” and customized training.

Recognized and acknowledged by Honda Global, the HSDC employs a mix of theoretical and practical training instructions to ensure participants gain deep understanding of safe riding and driving practices.

Its highly skilled instructors are adept educators who are passionate about promoting road safety as the core of its teaching method.

Those interested may visit their website to know more.

Kawasaki Ninja Philippines Safety Riding Training

Kawasaki Philippines conducts regular trainings in partnership with Ninja Philippines to help riders learn the best practices for safe riding.

Their safety training covers several topics, including handling motorcycles in traffic and cornering.

The training sessions are free and learners will receive a certificate upon completion.

Those interested may visit the Kawasaki Motors Philippines

and Ninja Philippines‘ official Facebook pages.

Suzuki Safety Riding Authority

The SSRA, which is under Suzuki Philippines Incorporated, regularly offers free trainings on various topics from “Learn to Ride” up to practical safety riding techniques, including posture and balance while riding a motorcycle, better understanding of traffic signs and road courtesy.

The SSRA utilizes a program that combines training from Suzuki’s home office in Japan with learnings from its partnership with the Philippines’ Land Transportation Office.

Suzuki Philippines Incorporated is currently the Guinness World Record holder for the Largest Road Safety Lesson.

Those interested may visit their website or send a message on their Facebook page.

Yamaha Riding Academy

The Yamaha Riding Academy, under the Yamaha Motor Philippines, regularly conducts free trainings and webinars to help motorcycle riders enjoy safe and enjoyable rides.

These cover numerous topics related to motorcycle use and road safety, like proper riding posture, starting and stopping, braking, sitting, standing, slalom riding, making small turns, and riding uphill and downhill.

Those interested in learning more about the program may visit Yamaha Motor Philippines’ Facebook page.