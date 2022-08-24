JusticeForLovelyAnn: SF9 fans mourn death of fellow fan

Filipino fans of Korean boy group SF9, collectively called fantasy, mourned the death of their fellow fan, who passed away on Monday, August 22.

According to officials, Lovely Ann Villagomez was allegedly raped before she was murdered. Her body was found at her house in Malabon City. Beside Villagomez’s remains was her dog, which was also found dead with stab wounds.

“We are with PH Fantasy, who stands for Justice. May this ‘Lovely’ angel rest in peace,” the fandom said.

“We would like to offer our deepest sympathy to her family, loved ones and friends,” it added.

“We may not have been a moots, but we are family rest in peace, honey,” a Twitter user wrote.

Some fantasy lit up their lightsticks or Jigu Bong as a tribute for Villagomez.

“Guys, our fellow fantasy died yesterday in a tragic circumstances… I have no words for what happened…But it could happen to any of us! Fantasy, light up your lightsticks as a tribute…May she REST IN PEACE,” a Twitter user wrote.

A Twitter fan account also initiated a donation drive for the bereaved family.

They also sent flowers to wake.

A group also launched an August Found by Chance event kit sale. According to the group, proceeds will be given to the family of Villagomez.

Coincidentally, on Tuesday, August 23, SF9 member Tae-yang posted a photo of clouds on his Instagram story with a caption that roughly translates to “angel cloud.”

SF9 consists of nine members namely Rowoon, Yoo Tae-yang, Kang Chan-hee, Hwiyoun, Kim In-seong, Dawon, Jae Yoon, Zuho, and Young Bin.

Villagomez was also supposed to attend Korean rapper Kim Han-bin‘s fan meeting on Saturday, August 27.

WTS LFB

B I 1st Fanmeeting Orch Ctr Ticket Willing swap Add to any SVIP or VIP ticket.

Parag awa nyo na pag bilhan nyo ako. 😭#HanbinInManila pic.twitter.com/Y29ZUQeQ3S — Lab – Scream for The Wave of 9 (@LabVillagomez) July 3, 2022

“#JusticeForLovelyAnn You are missed, Dear LovelyAnn. As a fellow ID, it hurts to know you are not able to attend BI fan meeting on Saturday,” a Twitter user wrote.

Some fans called on other fans to offer a flower at Villagomez’s seat for the fan meet.