‘Lapid Fire’ returns: Roy Mabasa to take over slain broadcast journalist Percy Lapid’s show

The hard-hitting program “Lapid Fire” of the slain broadcast journalist Percy Lapid (Percival Mabasa) will make a comeback.

Veteran journalist Roy Mabasa announced that he will take over his brother’s show.

Roy said that many warned him about his decision to continue his brother’s show given the security concerns after the death of his brother last October. Percy’s death is believed to be politically motivated.

RELATED: Who is the slain broadcast journalist Percy Lapid?

“Maraming nag-warning sa akin. May mga kaibigan din tayong security experts na sinabihan tayo na magisip muna ng ilang beses pero napagisipan natin, kinausap natin ang mga listeners ni Ka Percy, sila mismo ang nagsasabi sa akin na ituloy [kasi] nalulungkot sila [dahil] wala na silang mapakinggan,” Roy said in an interview with Facts First.

“Gusto nilang manatili yung alaala ni Ka Percy kung may ririnig silang programang ‘Lapid Fire,'” he added.

“Hindi ko po kayang tapatan si Ka Percy subalit ang paninidigan niya po ay tutuloy natin,” Roy said.

He also said that the platform will also be used to give updates about his brother’s pending case.

This will not be the first time Roy is hosting a broadcast show.

In his Facebook post, Roy revealed that he used to be his brother’s “Robin” or co-anchor for the show “Dos Por Dos” from 1985 to 1986 during and after the EDSA People Power revolution.

Roy said that the show will be aired from Monday to Friday from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. This will be broadcasted via DWBL 1242 kHz and Facebook.

The episodes will also be reuploaded on YouTube, according to Roy.

Yesterday, suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag attended the Department of Justice‘s preliminary investigation into the killings of Lapid and alleged middleman Cristito “Jun Villamor” Palaña.

Citing lack of jurisdiction and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla’s apparent lack of “impartiality,” Bantag filed a motion for inhibition.

RELATED: Bantag, ‘present’ sa Percy Lapid killing probe