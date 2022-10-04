Who is the slain broadcast journalist Percy Lapid?

“Walang preno kung bumatikos. Malalim at makatwirang komentaryo. Magingat ang mga pulitikong gumagawa ng kalokohan at baka matamaan kayo ng (machine gun sound effects) Lapid Fire.”

This is the tagline of veteran broadcast journalist Percival Mabasa, popularly known as Percy Lapid, in his political commentary show “Lapid Fire.”

With over 200,000 subscribers on YouTube, Lapid did not mince words every time he went on air criticizing government officials, personalities and their policies.

“His (Lapid’s) bold and sharp commentaries cut through the barrage of fake news over the airwaves and on social media,” Lapid’s family said.

On Monday night, October 3, the hard-hitting broadcaster was silenced by bullets by two unidentified suspects at the gate of a subdivision along Aria St., Barangay Talon Dos in Las Piñas City, based on the local police report.

Before his death, in a broadcast on September 30, Lapid discussed the dangers of red-tagging, particularly the most recent harassment against Manila Judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar.

The broadcaster also commented on the security risks of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators and the historical distortion of Martial Law.

Some of the government officials he lambasted include President Ferdiand Marcos Jr., Marcos’ former Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez, justice secretary Jesus Remulla, and Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

The broadcaster questioned the qualification of Cruz-Angles as a press secretary, while he condemned Remulla’s attack on the press.

Meanwhile, Lapid denounced Rodriquez’s desire for power when the latter allegedly came out with a draft special order.

Lapid also rebuked former President Rodrigo Duterte and former Philippine National Police chief and now Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa for their bloody war against illegal drugs.

Former NTF-ELCAC spokesperson Lorraine Badoy also became the subject of Lapid’s commentary for red-tagging.

Aside from this, Lapid is a columnist for the tabloid Hataw. With the column “Bulabugin,” he also called out the anomalous transactions and alleged corrupt practices of government officials.

His brother, Roy Mabasa, former president of the National Press Club, also writes columns for Abante and Politiko.

In 2012, Lapid and more than 100 petitioners challenged the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The law was heavily criticized as it “perpetrates significant violations of international standards on freedom of expression,” the Center for Law and Democracy said.

‘Deplorable crime’

Meanwhile, Lapid’s family was deeply “saddened and angered by the brutal and brazen killing of a fearless broadcaster, father and husband, brother and friend, Percy Lapid.”

“We strongly condemn this deplorable crime; it was committed not only against Percy, his family, and his profession, but against our country, his beloved Philippines, and the truth,” the family said in a statement.

Journalists, likewise, condemned the killing of the veteran broadcaster.

Lapid is the second journalist to be killed under the current administration, the National Union of the Journalists (NUJP) said.

Last September 18, radio broadcaster Rey Blanco was stabbed to death in Mabinay, Negros Oriental.

In a statement on Tuesday, October 4, NUJP said, “the killing shows that journalism remains a dangerous profession in the country.”

