‘Owners are shouldering discount costs’: Resto owner urges Pinoys to refrain from faking IDs

A chef-content creator called on Filipinos to refrain from creating fake identification cards to be able to scour discounts from businesses and services.

Chef Edward Bugia, also known as “Kuya Chef Ed” online, shared that restaurant owners shoulder the 20% discount of customers entitled to the government-mandated price reduction in availing goods and services.

“Gusto [niyo] ng chika, gaiz [guys]? Alam [niyo] ba? ‘Yung mga government-mandated discounts such as Senior Citizen, PWD, and now, ‘yung bago for National Athletes… Ay walang subsidy from the government?” he posted on his Facebook page last July.

“It’s up to us resto [restaurant] owners to shoulder the cost? 20% din ‘yun, malaki-laki rin,” Bugia added.

“Dami ko friends nagulat nung ikinwento ko ito. So please, ‘wag [niyo] na sana [abusuhin]. We love and respect our seniors, PWDs, and athletes pero nag-ne-negosyo rin kami and ‘di naman tumutulong ang gobyerno. Don’t fake your cards, k k?” he continued.

Bugia is the owner of Mimi & Bros, a restaurant patterned after the walk-up bars in Los Angeles. It offers fried chicken, corndogs, lechon belly and bagnet, among others.

His Facebook post, despite it being shared months ago, resurfaced on the social networking platform after some Pinoys recently brought it up by dropping comments.

“Sana kahit may tax break man lang, chef. Pero yes, ‘wag rin abusuhin ang privileges,” a Facebook user commented on Wednesday.

“Tas gusto babaan to 56 ang senior benefits?” another online user wrote on the same day, referring to a Senate bill proposing senior citizenship age to begin at 56 instead of 60 years.

“Couldn’t agree more,” a different Pinoy commented on Bugia’s post.

Under Philippine laws, seniors, persons with disabilities (PWD) and national athletes and coaches are entitled to a 20% discount when they avail of services offered by establishments like restaurants.

Restaurant owners shoulder the 20% discount, while the government covers the value-added tax or VAT exemption.

For seniors, the discount is covered by the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 or Republic Act 9994.

This is also covered by the Magna Carta for Persons With Disabilities or Republic Act 7277.

It is likewise mandated under the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act or Republic Act 10699.

Individuals qualified for such discounts are required to show their ID as proof that they are part of a certain sector.

However, these can be faked by those wanting to get discounts without actually being a senior, a PWD, or a national athlete or coach.

Last June, a fixer was apprehended for submitting falsified documents to acquire PWD IDs for individuals.