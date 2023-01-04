Shaun Ildefonso teases brother Dave as he pursues basketball career in South Korea

Basketball player Shaun Ildefonso wished for his younger brother Dave’s safety as he heads to South Korea to pursue a career.

“Safe flight Mung-Gah-Goo,” Shaun teased his brother.

“Air Kimchi ka na pagbalik mo dito,” the Rain or Shine player added.

The younger Ildefonso joined Suwon KT Sonicboom of the Korean Basketball League.

The 6-foot player said he signed for one and a half seasons.

When asked in a televised news show about his plans after his contract ends, the 22-year-old athlete said he loved to play internationally for as long as he could.

It has been his goal to play abroad, he said.



“Before I switched from NU to Ateneo, my dream has always been to be able to play internationally. Now that I have this opportunity, you know, of course, I’m going to take it,” he said.

Prior to earning the championship title for Ateneo de Manila University this UAAP season, Dave bared that after UAAP Season 84 he has already received offers to play internationally but he did not want to leave yet.

Aside from Ildefonso, SJ Belangel, Rhenz Abando, RJ Abarrientos, Justine Gutang, and Ethan Alvano joined the Korean Basketball League.