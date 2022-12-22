UST basketball player Nicael Cabanero jokes about wanting to play in Korea to see Kpop idols

University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers basketball player Nicael Cabanero jokingly said that he hopes to play in South Korea to see his Kpop idols.

“Sana korea na lang para makita ko mga Kpop Girls dun haha baka majowa ko pa,” he quipped in a tweet.

Cabanero’s tweet came after reports of him allegedly being offered to play for the Korean Basketball League.

Aside from this, the 6-foot-2 player is reportedly receiving interest to play for the Ryukyu Golden Kings of Japan’s Basketball League.

Cabanero also quote-tweeted an article detailing these offers.

“Hmm UAAP or KBL?” he wrote in a tweet.

On Instagram, Cabanero follows some Kpop idols such as Red Velvet members Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy, and Blackpink‘s Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa.

He also follows singer-songwriter IU and Jaehyun of NCT.

Amid the rumors that he is planning to go overseas, some of Cabanero’s fans expressed their support for his pending decision.

“We will support you whatever your decision may be. Go get ‘em, Tiger!,” a UST fan page commented.

“Choose what’s best for you, your career and your future. Wala naman na kaming masasabi pa sa loyalty at effort mo for UST. Pero kung GoUSTe pa rin, then we will be very very grateful and happy,” an online user wrote.

“We’ll support you hanggang Korea!” a Twitter user said.

In the recently concluded UAAP Men’s Basketball Season 85, the UST Growling Tigers failed to make it to the Final Four and ranked at the bottom with 13 losses and one win.