‘Shot puno’: Viral moments during Mamamoo’s first Manila concert

From learning Filipino phrases to receiving a play money cake, several moments of a Korean girl group onstage were immortalized online following their concert last weekend.

Mamamoo, who are touted as vocal queens in K-pop, held their first solo concert in the Philippines at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Sunday, February 12.

Called “MYCON in Manila,” the show ran for three hours. It was packed with performances and activities from the members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa.

‘MYCON in Manila’ highlights

Filipino Moomoos relived their favorite moments during the concert by posting photos and videos of the group on social media. Moomoo is the group’s official fandom name.

The hashtag #MamamooinPH was among the trending hashtags on Facebook and Twitter on Monday.

Some of the highlights include the girls learning and expressing popular Filipino phrases from the fans while they were doing sound checks and during the concert proper.

Some of the phrases include “Shot puno,” an expression in drinking sessions for one full shot of an alcoholic drink, “Sana all,” a Tagalog phrase that is uttered for wishful thinking, and “Grabe,” a remark to convey shock or surprise.

Smart Araneta Coliseum’s Facebook page posted a video that showed Mamamoo learning these local expressions with some of the fans during their rehearsals.

“Tagalog 101 ft. MAMAMOO and PH MOOs. They are teaching the girls Tagalog phrases like ‘Shot Puno’ and ‘Sana All’,” the post reads.

Other fans, meanwhile, gushed over the moment when Solar and Wheein asked the fans “Masaya po ba?” It translates to “Are you having fun?” in English.

Solar said this line candidly to hype up the crowd. Wheein, the youngest member, repeated it in a cute manner, also known as Aegyo in Korean.

Filipino fans also touched Mamamoo’s hearts with their fan project comprising different gifts during and after the concert.

Footage online showed the singers awestruck with a nearly synchronized wave of their light sticks, which was named the “Moo bong wave”.

The Moo Bong is the name of Mamamoo’s official light stick.

They also surprised Solar with a birthday cake on stage ahead of her 31st birthday on February 21. To make it more memorable, the cake was inserted with play money featuring their individual faces.

Mamamoo Philippines, the online community of Filipino Moomoos, posted online photos of the fake bills that were gifted to the Korean performers.

Each bill bears a witty name—Republika ng Mamamoo.

“Guys, the money we used for the money cake [is] all play money,” the post reads.

Moreover, Filipino fans also made Mamamoo emotional with their heart-tugging VCR to welcome the girls’ first time in the country.

Backstage, Mamamoo and their team continued to be showered with gifts.

Solar uploaded photos that showed another cake with a Solar System design and pillows that featured their individual images. The cake also has a candid photo of her as the “sun”.

“Philippines, I’m so touched,” her caption reads.

Wheein, Moonbyul and Hwasa also uploaded photos and videos of their favorite moments with their Filipino fans on Instagram.

The group performed all their songs from their latest album “Mic On” and several of their hits including “Egotistic”, “Aya”, “Hip” and “Decalcomanie.”