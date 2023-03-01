‘Becoming Filipino’: House OKs Filipino citizenship bid of Canadian vlogger

Canadian vlogger Kyle Douglas Jennerman is closer to becoming a Filipino.

On Monday, February 27, the House of Representatives approved on the third and final reading the bill which seeks to grant Jennerman, Filipino citizenship.

House Bill 7185 was overwhelmingly welcomed by the lawmakers with 244 affirmative votes.

“Kyle Jennerman is a Canadian national who found himself enamored with the Philippines. He firmly believes that the world be a better place to live if people around the world make the Philippines a part of their lives in one way or another,” the explanatory note of the bill filed by Rep. Len Alonte (Biñan City) reads.

Alonte also pointed out that through Jennerman’s YouTube channel “Becoming Filipino,” he has produced thousands of video that shows his real-life interactions and connections with the Filipino people and their culture.

Jennerman said he feels emotional over the passage of the House bill that would grant him Filipino citizenship.

“Over the years, I have become so confident and comfortable sharing my thoughts and feelings here with this #BecomingFilipino community. But here I am, almost crying, shaking with inspiration, belief, love, gratefulness, excitement,” he said in a social media post.

The vlogger also opened up about his doubt if he deserves to become a Filipino.

“When the opportunity to really truly ‘Become Filipino’ opened itself up to me… I struggled,” the “Becoming Filipino” vlogger said.

“I questioned…Do I really truly deserve to be a part of it? Am I really worthy of this? Being a Filipino citizen?” he continued.

“Truth is, I used to believe that wasn’t for me to answer. But the past months I’ve also realized something.. I have to believe in myself. I have to believe that I can be the best Filipino I can be,” Jennerman said.

“From the very beginning of this journey I have believed…In the beauty of the Philippines. The good it can bring into the world around us…when we connect with it in a positive way, share about it, talk about it, believe in it. Today, I believe in myself. And when I type that, I do so thanking YOU for motivating that belief to grow within me to,” the vlogger said.

Jennerman also expressed his gratitude to the lower chamber for its support in his citizenship bid.

“Yesterday, was one of the greatest days of my life. I am so grateful to everyone in congress for sharing so much positive energy, and belief in me,” the vlogger said.

“Maraming Salamat, Daghan Salamat, Damo Salamat…My heart and mind is full of belief, inspiration, and love this morning. Power On!” he added.

The House bill will be transmitted to the Senate for approval before it is signed into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

