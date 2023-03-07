New micro-financing app seeks to make healthcare more accessible to Pinoy workers

A micro-financing app for healthcare, touted as the first in the country, has been launched in the country.

Last February 24, SureServ, an all Filipino-powered company that aims to make healthcare more accessible to the working class, was introduced in the Philippines.

The app, conceived in 2019, helps businesses to extend employee benefits by providing them an accessible credit line.

SureServ’s chief president and founder Johnny Bondoc said the app has become more timely amid the need for quality health care especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also explained that the app does not intend to replace health maintenance organizations or health insurances. It instead complements HMOs and their services.

“This opportunity to uplift our kababayans’ healthcare and financial situation is too good of a mission to not pursue, that we simply need to say ‘why not.’ The SureServ solution is simply too good, too helpful. We need to pursue this mission. Why not?” Bondoc said during the media launch.

Through the SureServ app, users can instantly benefit as its tech team created a closed-loop system where members from corporations, employee beneficiaries, service providers, and partners can make convenient and secure transactions using the healthcare credit line app.

Bondoc explained that interested companies just need to let their employees install the app, available on Google Play, AppStore and apply to become a member. Once approved, they will be given a credit that they can use with SureServ’s various merchants and partner doctors.

He said that all transactions are app-based. Users may also pay the amount through salary deduction to make the access of the credit system more efficient and seamless.

“We do not give out cash. We give out credit through your mobile phone. You can think of SureServ as a credit card on your mobile phone,” he added.

The SureServ exec said that the app seeks to serve more businesses and its employees who share the goal of making healthcare conveniently accessible to their employees, creating a healthier future for Filipinos. Members are also vetted with the help of employers and their recommendations.

The startup company has partnered with healthcare and corporate merchants as well as industry-respected doctors to provide services to its members.

These include medical clinic and diagnostic laboratory partners such as Aventus Medical Care, Healthcube, MyHealth, New World Diagnostics; medical hospital Capitol Medical Center; specialty medical doctor Lemuel Delos Reyes of LDR Medics Inc. Occupational Medicine; online and brick-and-mortar pharmacies MedExpress, Mediclick, Southstar Drug; Rose Pharmacy; and corporate merchant partner: Ms. Justteen Marasigan, President & Owner of Love Beyond Words by Serenata & Gragale Builders Inc.

It has since benefitted Manufacturing, Manpower, Retail, SME, and BPO employees from private corporations who have availed their services.