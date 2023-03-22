Pinoys cite factors for Philippines’ drop in World Happiness 2023 ranking

“No more fun in the Philippines.”

This was one of the reactions of some Filipino social media users after the country’s ranking dropped in the World Happiness Report 2023.

The Philippines placed 76th from the previous year’s 60th ranking.

The 2022 report was based on the averages of 2020 and 2021 surveys.

RELATED: ‘In what universe?’: How some Filipinos reacted to Philippines’ happiness ranking in Southeast Asia

The average life evaluation of the country for this year was 5.52.

The factors used to evaluate each country’s “happiness,” includes the following:

Dystopia + residual

Perceptions of corruption

Generosity

Freedom to make life choices

Healthy life expectancy

Social support

GDP per capita

Out of 137 countries, Finland remained to be the “happiest country” with 7.804. Meanwhile, Afghanistan was at the bottom with a score of 1.859.

Why are Pinoys not happy?

Following the release of the global study on happiness, Filipino social media users cited hunger, inflation and poverty as among the reasons why they are not happy.

“Will you be happy if u are jobless, hungry?” a Facebook user said.

“Alangan namang masaya tayo sa 9% inflation diba?” a social media user argued.

The country’s inflation rate quickened to 8.6% year-on-year last February. This was slower than the 8.7% print recorded in January.

RELATED: Philippines February inflation eases to 8.6% y/y

“Sino ba naman ang sasaya sa isang bansang lugmok na sa kahirapan, mababang sahod, at mataas na presyo ng bilihin? Babangon daw muli eh pamilya lang naman nila ang bumangon,” a social media user commented.

“Paano maging happy ehh lahat ng bilihin nagsitaasan na. After all golden age naman tayo pupunta at ayun gold na presyohan sa merkado ngayon,” an online user said.

“No more fun in the Phils…so sad naman… Only the politicians are happy,” a social media user commented.

The daily nominal minimum wage rate in Metro Manila is P570. This is less than half of IBON Foundation’s P1,161 recommended family living wage.