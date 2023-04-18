‘Lost a warrior’: How Pinoys are remembering ex-DFA chief Albert del Rosario

Online Filipinos, journalists and embassies are mourning the death of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario.

Del Rosario passed away on Tuesday while en route to San Francisco, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs. He was 83.

The DFA said Del Rosario was survived by his spouse Gretchen del Rosario and his children.

The former DFA chief served under the administration of late Benigno Aquino III from 2011 until 2016. He was replaced in March 2016 after he stepped down due to health reasons.

Del Rosario also served as Philippine Ambassador to the United States under former president Gloria Arroyo’s administration from 2001 to 2006.

A distinguished businessman, he was a former president of the Management Association of the Philippines and was a member of the business group for 45 years. He also sat on the board of dozens of major Philippine companies and was hailed Management Man of the Year in 2014.

During his tenure as Cabinet member of the Aquino admin, Del Rosario played a key role in securing the landmark Hague ruling that invalidated China’s claims in the West Philippine Sea. It was also during his term that the Philippines complaint against China over the disputed WPS was elevated to an international court.

The DFA honors Del Rosario for being a “staunch advocate of protecting and advancing national security and promoting the rights and welfare of Filipinos both in the Philippines and abroad.”

‘A true statesman’

Because of his contributions to the country, several private citizens and journalists paid tribute to Del Rosario.

In social media posts, journalists covering foreign affairs expressed gratitude to Del Rosario.

“Thank you, Former Philippine Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario, for your unwavering service to the Filipino people and for championing our sovereignty over the WPS at the Arbitral Tribunal. Your invaluable contribution to our country’s progress will never be forgotten. May you rest in peace,” journalist JP Soriano wrote on Facebook.

“From a grateful nation, rest in power SFA,” journalist Jamela Alindogan said.

They also consider Del Rosario’s demise as a loss to the country.

“Let it be said: Albert del Rosario’s death is a great and terrible loss to the country,” Interaksyon and Philstar.com editor Camille Diola tweeted.

A Filipino described the former SFA as a patriot and a decorated warrior.

“Another devastating loss for this country. Former DFA Secy. Alberto F. Del Rosario was a true Filipino patriot and a decorated warrior of this nation,” a Facebook user said

“Maraming salamat sa makasaysayang pakikipaglaban nung nasa Foreign Affairs pa po kayo during the Aquino administration. Naipanalo natin ang Pilipinas laban kontra sa bully. Mahusay na Pilipino. We may have lost a warrior, but gained top diplomat in the Heavens,” he added.

Other shared the same sentiment as they remember Del Rosario in their respective social media tributes.

“Thank you very much for your sincere and committed service and patriotism. You are one of the heroes who fought for our sovereignty and claim for the West Philippine Sea. SALUTE AND FAREWELL,” a Facebook user wrote.

“A consummate gentleman, and one of the best foreign affairs to serve this country. Sad to know he’s gone,” another posted on Facebook.

Others offered condolences and prayers amid Del Rosario’s passing.

“Gone too soon a true statesman ..thank you for fighting for our country Sir Albert. Rest in eternal peace ..have a safe journey home to our God almighty,” a Filipino said.

“Eternal rest grant unto his soul, O Lord. And let the perpetual light shine upon him. Rest in peace former Secretary of Foreign Affairs Albert del Rosario. Condolence to the family,” another wrote on Facebook.

The details regarding the possible funeral arrangement for Del Rosario has yet to be disclosed.