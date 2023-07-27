Cebu animal shelter calls for donation for rescued pets affected by ‘Egay’

A shelter for rescued animals in Cebu called for donations for animals affected by the onslaught of Typhoon “Egay” (international name: Doksuri) in the Philippines.

“Egay” brought strong winds and rain to different parts of the country last Wednesday, July 26, causing power outages, flooding, and other property damage to affected residents.

Animals also bore the brunt of the typhoon.

Paws Haven, a sanctuary for homeless cats and dogs in Cebu, expressed concern for the welfare of the animals under its care.

Through its Facebook account Legacy of Hope for the Animals, Inc., the shelter appealed for donations for the needs of its rescued strays.

Paws Haven posted this call for help on July 25, which was before “Egay” made landfall in the country.

“Please help us secure our rescues food and prepare for the coming super Typhoon Egay today. We are asking for your help,” the post reads.

Paws Haven is accepting both cash and in-kind donations.

In-kind donations can be made by ordering through its partners.

“You may also contact and order from our partners Purrfect Treats Pet Shop and Mikaela’s Pet Supplies for your in-kind donations. And they can have it delivered to us for free! Special promos and discounts will be given upon your purchase,” it said.

“When a single or accumulated purchase of 10 bags of 5kgs Dogibeef (from Zoe Furr Trading) is reached, we’ll get 1 bag free. Just indicate ‘For Legacy of Hope for the Animals Sanctuary,’” it added.

Filipinos who can give other relief items for the dogs may also visit its drop-off locations.

Monetary donations can be coursed through the bank accounts provided on the post.

In the latest weather bulletin, Cebu and the entire region of Visayas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals No. 1 and 2.

Egay also continues to weaken as it moves over the Luzon strait West of Batanes, according to the state weather bureau.

Other animal groups and shelters on Facebook, meanwhile, reminded pet owners to not leave or leash their fur babies outside their homes amid the battering of Egay and other future weather disturbances.