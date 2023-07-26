Rundown: Where you can donate to Pinoys affected by ‘Egay’

Just days after experiencing Severe Tropical Storm Dodong (international name: Talim), residents of northern Luzon are now being battered by another tropical cyclone — Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri).

“Egay” is the second super typhoon to have entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in 2023, next to “Betty.” It is also the second tropical cyclone for the month of July.

“Egay” has been causing severe damage in the north, toppling trees, power poles, and triggering flashfloods and landslides.

READ: Powerful ‘Egay’ lashes Philippines, threatens Taiwan, China | Thousands without power as ‘Egay’ lashes Philippines | Cagayan official finds home ruined as he keeps community safe amid ‘Egay’ onslaught

It has also been enhancing the effects of the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat.” This is affecting different parts of the country, including those that are not in “Egay’s” range.

Reports said the typhoon has already left one individual dead, thousands without electricity, and numerous families in evacuation centers as it batters northern Luzon.

It is forecast to leave PAR by Thursday morning.

ALSO READ: LIVE updates: Typhoon Egay

In line with this, calls for donations were launched by different entities and communities to help those affected, especially those who lost their homes amid the typhoon’s onslaught.

Those interested may donate in cash or in kind.

Lingkod Katribu

Damayang Migrante

For our Farmers Inc, PH

Globe Telecom

VMA Global College’s Community Extension and Development Office

Operation Blessing Foundation Philippines, Inc

Bacolod City College Central Student Governments

Divine Word College of San Jose Student Council

Junior Chamber International – Bacolod

Dammang Elementary School

ALSO READ: ‘Farmers basket’: Rescue buys launched for northern Luzon farmers hurt by ‘Egay’