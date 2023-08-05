This home e-learning setup helps shape new homeschooling paradigm

Education continues to keep up with the digital world.

One proof is the evolution of traditional homeschooling paradigm. Learners and parents are now adapting to home e-learning setup.

In the Philippines, SmartClass, an innovative Department of Education-recognized homeschooling program catering to students from Grades 7 to 10, is among the programs being used by millennial parents.

The program was launched during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, making use of the online set-up used by schools and colleges during lockdown.

Through this program, parents can take on the bulk of their child’s education. They can receive additional coaching to help them become more effective parent instructors.

Children, on the other hand, can consult with individual Subject Matter Experts for seven different subjects, as well as Academic Coordinators who facilitate and monitor the student’s progress. This seeks to improve children’s effective study habits, allow them to practice learning organization skills and become confident independent learners.

SmartClass also has synchronous sessions, which typically last for an hour or up to 1.5 hours, depending on students’ concerns. These sessions provide learners real-time interaction with fellow students and teachers that could enhance their learning experience.

Unlike traditional education models that rely on repetition and memory, SmartClass encourages students to research and explore on their own, working on problem-based lessons that require delving into multiple subjects to find solutions. This seeks to improve learners’ problem-solving abilities.

It has a flexible attendance policy to suit the new lifestyle developing among millennial parents who value experiences and prioritizing travel and activities.

The policy prevents students and parents from worrying about the education being interrupted by varying factors such as travel or other family circumstances.

Likewise, Smartclass also considers “the needs of students who have migrated abroad or are children of OFWs, ensuring they can continue their education seamlessly — no matter where they are in the world.”

The homeschooling program, formed under the merger of the Ayala-Yuchengco education groups, proves that education knows no boundaries. It can be access through https://smartclass.com.ph. —Intern, Jose Angelo Ycasiano