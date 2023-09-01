How an Indian multinational tech firm is helping Filipino businesses

An Indian multinational tech firm shared how it helps Philippine businesses with its technology to continuously empower them in their respective enterprises.

Zoho Corporation on Thursday, August 31 announced some updates about its products which it said would help users further streamline their operations and enhance productivity.

The company is one of the world’s most prolific technology firms, having over 55 apps in nearly every major business category.

It makes computer software and web-based business tools and is considered one of the world’s biggest SaaS or software-as-a-service firms.

A Zoho executive said that they have integrated OpenAI (artificial intelligence) with Zia, Zoho’s own intelligence assistant.

The firm said that the integration enables businesses to access enhanced AI capabilities for smarter decision-making and predictive insights.

It added that the OpenAI integration also helps enterprises gain a competitive edge in their respective industries.

Other updates are the Trident dashboard for Zoho Workplace and the launch of the privacy-first browser, Ulaa.

The Trident dashboard enables users to work seamlessly in the Zoho Workplace by simplifying collaboration, task management, and project tracking.

Ulaa, meanwhile, is a web browser that ensures users’ online activities remain confidential and protected from prying eyes.

Apart from updates, Zoho also shared a list of its top products that are popular among Filipino businesses, adding that its YOY (year-over-year) revenue growth in the country remains at 30%.

These are the following:

Zoho CRM

The firm said that Zoro CRM is the go-to solution for businesses seeking to optimize customer interactions.

This platform streamlines customer relationship management and sales processes.

Zoho One

Zoho One is said to be the preferred choice for organizations seeking a comprehensive solution to streamline their operations and boost productivity.

This operating system offers an integrated suite of over 40 applications.

Zoho Workplace

This platform is described by the tech firm as the “cornerstone of efficient teamwork and project management.”

Zoho Workplace empowers teams with collaboration and communication tools, such as its Email, File Management, Chat, Spreadsheet, Word Processor, Presentation, Social Intranet and Online Meeting apps.

Zoho Desk

This customer help desk software ensures that businesses can deliver unparalleled service to their clients by providing exceptional customer support and ticketing management.

Zoho Desk enables businesses to be more accessible to their customers, provide quick resolutions and make business transactions more convenient.

Zoho Creator

This low-code application development platform helps entrepreneurs design, develop and run any business software that they need.

Zoho Creator enables businesses to build custom applications without coding.

The platform has a partnership with the Philippines’ DEVCON, which is the country’s largest community of technology experts, developers and tech enthusiasts.

The collaboration aims to promote excellence and collaborative growth of Filipino developers to deliver digital solutions for the Southeast Asian country.