‘Will AI take over my job?’: Experts weigh in on human-AI collaboration

There is no denying that technology is quickly evolving, especially now with the dawn of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Google defines AI as “a field of science concerned with building computers and machines that can reason, learn, and act in such a way that would normally require human intelligence or that involves data whose scale exceeds what humans can analyze.”

The idea that AI will achieve human-level intelligence in the future has received mixed reactions from the public.



It also has many people asking, “Will AI take over my job?”

During the Google and Internet & Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines’ (IMMAP) AImagine Marketing with AI forum held on Thursday, August 31, Nikki Del Gallego, Data and Insights Lead from Google Philippines said that humans are still the main driver of technology.



AI, she said, is something people could leverage on.

“I’m a data analyst and I work with data. So, it’s a tough question to ask myself, but then I think about how I can leverage and use AI to benefit me. I cannot process thousands, millions of data in a matter of seconds. AI can do that better. So, it’s that partnership of human and machine that brings out the best of what AI can do,” Del Gallego explained.

Supporting this idea is Cynthia Dayco, Head of Content for Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co., who pointed out that AI when paired with one’s deep understanding of what they do “could provide value to people or companies that use AI,” leading them to elevate their jobs instead of losing it.

Del Gallago and Dayco believe that humans are still indispensable despite the advancements in technology and the dawn of AI.

In the creative industry, Propel Manila Chief Creative Officer Raymund Sison said that technology, AI specifically, is a big help for small and medium enterprises as this makes it easier for them to promote their business even with limited resources.

“The more we democratize creative-making because now everyone can make an artwork, it will bring up the bar for creativity. And I think what’s important here is when everyone can do it, the taste matters a lot, and the way you curate [the artwork],” he added.

On the other hand, IMMAP President Denise Haak highlighted how technology such as AI breaks barriers and bridges gaps in different ways, such as in art appreciation.

“You democratize not only the creation [of art] now but the ability to appreciate the creation. You are not limited by or handicapped by a disability when AI comes in,” she said.

Del Gallego said that people should not fear AI. “By using it as a tool more than comes out of what we would love to do as humans, and I think that opens up more opportunities. Instead of fearing what would replace us, we can look at what it can do to enrich us,” she explained. —She Gaddi