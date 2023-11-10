‘Gusto ko masigawan’: Pinoys quip about Gordon Ramsay’s 1st Manila resto

Filipinos could not help but share quips and unserious comments over reports that British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will open his first restaurant in the Philippines.

The Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill will open at the Newport World Resorts (NWR) in Pasay City in the second quarter of 2024.

NWR said it will be one of its biggest restaurants to date.

The Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill will offer a curated selection of legendary rare breed steaks, grilled specialties, and fresh market seafood, including Gordon’s iconic Beef Wellington, on the menu.

Beef Wellington is a classic British dish synonymous with luxury and fine dining. It is a tender, juicy beef fillet wrapped in layers of rich and flavorful ingredients.

NWR said Gordon’s first Philippine restaurant will expand their list of gastronomic options and fit perfectly into the premier lifestyle and leisure destination’s world of epic dining experiences.

“We are delighted to partner with Chef Gordon Ramsay on his first restaurant in the Philippines. Moreover, our customers can look forward to more exciting announcements from NWR in the coming months,” NWR chairman Kevin Tan said on Thursday, November 9.

The upcoming opening of the internationally renowned chef’s business in Manila earned various reactions from the public online.

“Good luck sa mga mag-aapply, baka after ilang months, iiyak sa FB or Twitter/X,” a Reddit user quipped, referencing Gordon’s personality in cooking shows and culinary programs.

“If they offer a service where on the opening day Gordon calls you a pan de b*bo, people are definitely lining up more for that (me included),” another Redditor commented.

“Gusto ko masigawan na ‘I*iot Sandwich’ as a customer,” wrote a different Reddit user in jest, referencing a famous line of the celebrity chef.

“HILAW ‘TO!!! TIGNAN MO!!! TIGNAN MO!!!” commented another Redditor, assuming Gordon’s famous onscreen persona.

Gordon, apart from being a multi-Michelin-starred chef, is known for appearing in culinary shows like “Kitchen Nightmares,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Hotel Hell” and “MasterChef US.”

He is known for using expletives and other strong words onscreen, as well as offering sharp criticism.