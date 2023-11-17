JuanHand partners with SeaBank to pioneer Loans Channeling Financing in the Philippines

The rise of the FinTech industry paved the way to easier financial access, addressing the need for financial inclusion. JuanHand, a leading online lending platform duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, continues to blaze the trail in serving millions of Filipinos who are credit-worthy yet underserved.

To give more financial access to those who need it the most, WeFund Lending Corp., owner of the JuanHand app, recently signed a loan channeling agreement with SeaBank Philippines Inc. (A Rural Bank). With this collaboration, SeaBank plans to provide around 300 million pesos of loan capital to eligible borrowers via the JuanHand app. SeaBank is a duly licensed rural bank by the BSP and is a subsidiary of SEA Limited, one of the largest consumer tech companies in Asia.

The agreement was signed last September 20, 2023, by WeFund Lending Corp. President and CEO, Francisco Mauricio and SeaBank Executive Vice President of Operations, Siew Ghee Kung Lim. This marks a milestone as one of the first cross-institution loans channeling financing structures in the country.

“We are honored to have been selected by SeaBank Philippines as its one of its first loan channeling partners in the country,” said Francisco Mauricio. “With this partnership, JuanHand will sustain its momentum as the premier fintech loan app providing the easiest way for Filipinos to access cash, leading to a much better financial well-being.”

Since the introduction of JuanHand in 2019, it has had over 10 million downloads, over 6 million registrations and has approved close to 3 million loans. JuanHand offers loans from Php 2,000 to up to Php 50,000, payable within 30 to 120 days. JuanHand can approve loans in less than 5 minutes and can disburse cash to the borrower’s bank or e-wallet in less than 45 seconds. JuanHand is a leading fintech platform known among its loyal customers as an easy-to-use app with a friendly and always available customer service team. And with partners like SeaBank, JuanHand continues to fulfill its noble mission of providing financial empowerment to every Juan. The JuanHand app can be downloaded via Google Play or App Store. For more information, visit their website, https://www.juanhand.com/