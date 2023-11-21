New AC shop eyes to bring air treatment solutions to Central Luzon

Residents and businesses in Central Luzon can get more access to air-conditioning solutions in the area with the addition of a newly opened AC shop in the area.

In its commitment to bring world-class air treatment solutions to more Filipinos, Concepcion Midea Incorporated Philippines (CMIP) partnered with local air-con dealer Wintercool Ref & Aircon Services and Trading and launched its first-ever Midea AC Pro Shop in Central Luzon.

The shop, located in Plaridel, Bulacan, introduces “My Professional Cool Idea,” offering high-quality residential air conditioners and light commercial air conditioners.

The store opening makes the air conditioner brand more accessible to the residents and businesses in Bulacan, Pampanga and Nueva Ecija.

“CMIP is constantly growing and evolving, and this time we are proudly making Midea’s top-notch products more accessible to the locals of Central Luzon. We believe that the opening of our first-ever Midea AC Pro Shop will open more doors for us to reach every Filipino home or business in need of high-quality air treatment solutions,” Anna Maria Alejandro, general manager of CMIP, said.

Albert Wong, deputy general manager of CMIP, also echoed the same sentiment saying their expansion is part of the brand’s efforts to bring its products closer to Filipinos. Wong thanked Wintercool for their support aside from being one of their most trusted dealers.

Wintercool is a local dealer of Midea air-conditioning solutions and a trusted partner of residents in Central Luzon for ventilating, heating and air-conditioning services.

On the other hand, Midea, a Fortune Global 500 company, has been equipping homes and businesses with user-friendly appliances for more than a decade in the Philippines.

It has so far 28 innovation centers worldwide with strong commitment to research and development.

Concepcion Industrial Corporation partnered with Midea Global in 2013, forming the CMIP.

Midea is known to offer laundry and refrigeration solutions before it expanded its portfolio to residential air conditioners in 2016 and industrial and commercial air conditioning solutions in 2017.

For the new Central Luzon store, CMIP boasts customer service with experienced sales consultants who can provide professional recommendations. It also has highly-skilled technicians who are ensuring customers of after-sales service and support for worry-free installation and maintenance of their appliances. — Rosette Adel