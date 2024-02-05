Son of national artist Levi Celerio offers piano turning, repair services

The eldest son of National Artist for Music and Literature Levi Celerio is available to assist with piano-related services to residents of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

This was shared by pianist Venus Joy Peña on Facebook last Friday.

“Helping out a fellow pianist,” she wrote with a smiling emoji.

“He is Leon Celerio — the eldest son of the national artist for music and literature Levi Celerio. Mang Leon asked me a little favor to post our photo to help him market his services,” Peña added.

“He is offering piano tuning and repair anywhere in the metro and in nearby provinces,” she continued.

Piano tuning starts at P1,000 but will depend on the piano’s condition and if it will involve repairs or parts replacement, Peña added.

She said Leon can be contacted at mobile number 0977-712-9497.

Leon also has a Facebook page “Piano Tuning and Repair by Leon Celerio” where clients can see videos of his work.

According to his page, Leon has “decades of experience, tuning the piano of OPM greats including George Canseco and Restie Umali.”

Canseco is one of the country’s most popular songwriters who wrote for Basil Valdez, Sharon Cuneta, Dulce, Kuh Ledesma, Rico Puno and Zsa Zsa Padilla, among others.

The upcoming movie of Julia Barretto and Aga Muhlach, “Ikaw Lang Ang Pipiliin Ko,” pays tribute to the musician.

Meanwhile, Umali is a composer and musical director whose main works were scored for motion pictures.

Piano tuning is the process of adjusting the tension of the instrument’s strings so each of them sounds pleasingly in harmony with each other.

Levi, Leon’s father, was a prolific lyricist and composer who became the youngest member of the Manila Symphony Orchestra.

He also made it to the Guinness Book of World Records as the only person able to make music using a leaf.

A great number of Levi’s songs have been written for local movies, which earned him the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Film Academy of the Philippines.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts said that the musician “has enriched the Philippine music for no less than two generations with a treasury of more than 4,000 songs in an idiom that has proven to appeal to all social classes.”