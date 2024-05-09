Filipino Franciscan priest called to international role in Rome

A Filipino Franciscan priest is assuming a top role at the Order of Friars Minor’s general curia, the administrative center of the congregation in Rome.

Fr. Joel Sulse departed for Rome on Tuesday after his recent appointment as the new general oeconomus, or general bursar, of the OFM.

In his role as bursar, he will oversee the financial management of the entire OFM, one of the main Catholic orders tracing its roots to St. Francis of Assisi.

A send-off Mass for Sulse was held on Sunday at the Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Makati City, presided over by Fr. Lino Gregorio Redoblado, the minister provincial of the OFM Philippines.

In his homily, Redoblado asked the faithful to pray for Sulse as he takes on his “very unique kind of mission”.

“He is going to be the general treasurer of the Order,” Redoblado said.

“We bring our wishes and prayers as you serve the Order and the whole Church,” he also told Sulse.

The OFM announced Sulce’s appointment to the general curia early last month. He will formally assume his new role on August 1 of this year.

Before his assignment to Rome, his last assignment was at the St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Malabon City.

He also served as Secretary for Formation and Studies and chairperson of the Committee on Promotions for Clerical Ministry of the OFM in the country.