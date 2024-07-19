Artificial intelligence will be a focal point when Catholic communicators from across the country gather for a four-day convention next month.
The 7th National Catholic Social Communications Convention (NCSCC) aims to explore AI advancements and risks, offering insights on leveraging the technology for positive impact while addressing potential negative consequences.
“When it comes to issues regarding AI, we are now in that situation when we are already talking about it, considering it, reflecting on it,” said Bishop Marcelino Antonio Maralit, Jr., chairman of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Social Communications (ECSC).
“It’s an evolving reality… we just have to talk about it first and consider realities, both positive and negative, when it comes to its use,” he said.
This year’s NCSCC will be held in Lipa City on August 5 to 8, with the theme “AI: Authentic Influencers for an Empowered Church”.
Maralit said the theme aligns with Pope Francis’ message for this year’s World Day of Social Communications, emphasizing the personal connection and authenticity of the faithful’s heart as the “inward place of our encounter with God”.
The bishop also pointed out that the event aims to amplify the Pope’s teachings and the Church’s response regarding AI.
“We would be inviting some speakers from other countries, who would enlighten us on what is happening already with the use of AI,” he added.
Among the speakers include Dr. Peter Monthienvichienchai, a Thai media professional and secretary general of SIGNIS, a Vatican accredited global forum of communication experts.
He will give a talk about “Artificial Intelligence in Evangelization: Meeting Church Challenges Head-On.”
The NCSCC, formerly known as the National Catholic Media Convention, is a flagship initiative of the ECSC aimed at fostering collaboration among social communication ministry workers.