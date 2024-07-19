Artificial intelligence will be a focal point when Catholic communicators from across the country gather for a four-day convention next month.

The 7th National Catholic Social Communications Convention (NCSCC) aims to explore AI advancements and risks, offering insights on leveraging the technology for positive impact while addressing potential negative consequences.

“When it comes to issues regarding AI, we are now in that situation when we are already talking about it, considering it, reflecting on it,” said Bishop Marcelino Antonio Maralit, Jr., chairman of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Social Communications (ECSC).

“It’s an evolving reality… we just have to talk about it first and consider realities, both positive and negative, when it comes to its use,” he said.

This year’s NCSCC will be held in Lipa City on August 5 to 8, with the theme “AI: Authentic Influencers for an Empowered Church”.