Hardware store’s Olympics-inspired video goes viral

The Paris Olympics 2024 fever is still on.

The ongoing Summer Games in Paris has inspired a hardware store to creatively promote its products in a Facebook Reel.

The SM City Taytay branch of Ace Hardware uploaded a video of some of its staff pretending to be Olympic athletes in a competition.

“ACE for the Gold,” the shopping mall said in the caption.

Some of Ace Hardware’s staff were seen attempting to imitate gymnastics superstar Carlos Yulo, Asia top pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and South Korean viral pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji.

Instead of medals, the staff paraded their store discount signages, with one of them even biting it in reference to the Olympic tradition of medal biting.

The Facebook Reel has earned a whopping number of 2.5 million views, 69,300 likes and 7,200 shares so far.

It has also amassed some witty comments which include:

“Gold medalist [cross mark emoji] Gold medal-ACE [check mark emoji],” a Pinoy wrote.

“Paris 2024 [cross mark emoji] ParACE 2024 [check mark emoji],” another Facebook user commented.

“Olympic feels. Witty,” wrote a different Pinoy.

A French-inspired cafe in Binangonan, Rizal also posted a clip of its staff cleaning the place by executing gymnast-inspired moves.

“POV: Mga staff mo after manalo ni CARLOS YULO,” Café Felisisima said.

Carlos is the first Filipino to win two gold medals in the prestigious Olympics and the second Pinoy to win an Olympic gold after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

