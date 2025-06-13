Triumphant return: Carlos Yulo comes home with gold, 3 bronzes for Philippines

Fresh off his gymnastics comeback in South Korea, Olympic double gold medalist Carlos “Caloy” Yulo has returned to the Philippines.

He brought pride once again, this time with a gold and three bronze medals from the 2025 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Caloy ruled the floor exercise and also landed on the podium in the individual all-around, vault and parallel bars events.

Early this week, Caloy posted about his victory on social media, noting that it was his first competition since the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, ten months ago.

“I’m grateful for the chance to move again, to compete with my passion for gymnastics and to carry every lesson from the past year/s with me,” Caloy said on Instagram.

“This comeback is personal—it’s only by grace, and with faith, patience and the right people around you, everything finds its way back,” he added.

His girlfriend, Chloe San Jose, also dedicated a post about Caloy’s win.

“I celebrate your victory and the fire that burns so brightly in you. I’m so so proud of you and will always be cheering for you—not just as an athlete, but as the man that you are,” Chloe said.

Caloy was warmly welcomed by Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann and Executive Director Paulo Francisco Tatad at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 to celebrate the country’s continued excellence in gymnastics. The athlete was also joined by Cynthia Carrion, the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president.

— John Marwin Elao and Rosette Adel