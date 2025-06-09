‘My champion’: Chloe San Jose pens message for Carlos Yulo after Asian Championships win

Content creator and musical artist Chloe San Jose took to social media on Sunday, June 8, to congratulate her boyfriend, Carlos “Caloy” Yulo, on his victory at the Asian Championships.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist won four medals at the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in South Korea. He bagged the gold medal in the floor exercise and bronze medals for the individual all-around, vault and parallel bars.

Chloe’s post featured photos of the couple posing together with Caloy’s medals.

“My mahal, my champion—as you stepped onto the floor again, know that my heart is with you, always,” Chloe wrote.

In her message to Caloy, Chloe expressed gratitude for being able to witness his journey as a gymnast up close.

“You are more than an athlete—you are a living testament to grace under pressure, strength guided by purpose, and love led by the faith you carry; not just in your body, but in your spirit. Thank you for showing the world what quiet strength and unwavering dedication look like. And I thank the universe every day for the blessing of witnessing your journey up close,” Chloe said.

“I celebrate your victory and the fire that burns so brightly in you. I’m so so proud of you and will always be cheering for you—not just as an athlete, but as the man that you are,” the proud girlfriend added.

“Congratulations, dada,” she concluded her post, with a Philippine flag and gold medal emojis.

Caloy responded by expressing his love for his beau.

“Iloveyou mahal ko,” Caloy wrote.

Chloe’s post has so far garnered more than 10,700 likes on Instagram and 9,900 reactions on Facebook.



In a separate post, Caloy wrote about his victory, noting that it was his first competition since the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, ten months ago.



“A lot can happen in that kind of silence—so does growth. All I prayed for coming into this competition is just to be healthy, steady and get through it safely… but, God gave me so much more than I ever wished for,” he wrote.

Caloy was all gratitude as he marked his comeback to gymnastics.

“I’m grateful for the chance to move again, to compete with my passion for gymnastics and to carry every lesson from the past year/s with me,” the athlete said.

“This comeback is personal—it’s only by grace, and with faith, patience and the right people around you, everything finds its way back,” Caloy added.

He also thanked the team behind his latest competition.

“The journey wasn’t easy; mentally and physically. I’m really thankful to my coaches: Coach Aldrin, Coach Nedal and Ma’am Bethel, to my teammates, and everyone who’s been in my corner—thank you so much. Your support carried me,” he said.

“To everyone who’s supported me through the quiet season, to God be all the glory. We’re back!” he declared.

— Janelle Liong and Rosette Adel