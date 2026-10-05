Privacy concerns raised as alleged hospital interns post video with patients in background

Concerns were raised over patients’ privacy following a video posted by individuals identified as alleged interns of a state-run hospital.

A Threads user on Sunday, October 4, posted a clip showing four personnel in maroon uniforms recording themselves as they walked along a hospital corridor.

The video was accompanied by the following text:

“Uy, meron raw daw hard to extract at mahirap insert-an”

US: “Okay, otw (on the way)

The text referred to a patient having blood drawn, a procedure in which a blood sample is collected from a vein for laboratory testing.

The Threads user raised concerns about patient privacy, noting that patients were visible in the video.

“Anong k******* na naman ‘to?? Lakas ng loob niyo mag-demand sa mga patients at relatives na ‘wag mag-video sa hospital pero itong mga interns na ‘to, binalandra pa mga mukha ng mga patients. Tibay!!” the Threads user wrote.

The post has garnered 1,300 likes, 210 comments and 64 reposts so far, with some expressing similar concerns.

“PGH ‘to ah. Sa charity ward. Uh-oh,” a Threads user commented, referring to a ward at the UP Philippine General Hospital, a tertiary state-owned hospital operated by the University of the Philippines Manila.

“Vi-video for fun, ang daming nakaratay sa likod nila,” another Threads user wrote, referring to the patients in the background.

“Pag nasa duty, bakit may panahon pa mag-TikTok?? DATA PRIVACY ACT po,” another commented.

“Nurse ako pero I don’t really do this. Kasi college pa lang, tinuruan na kami na ang confidentiality ng pasyente is utmost priority, along with other ethical principles. Hindi ko talaga naintindihan ‘tong mga ‘to why nila ginagawa,” a different Pinoy said.

“Ang galing magsabi sa mga patient na bawal ganyan, ganto, privacy act, pero sila, pwede? Lols,” another commented.

Establishments such as hospitals often invoke laws like the Data Privacy Act or the Cybercrime Prevention Act when reminding guests that taking photos and videos without consent and posting them on social media is “prohibited.”

The warning comes amid cases of patients “shaming” healthcare workers on social media over grievances or negative comments with their services.

A law firm said unauthorized video recording may violate the Data Privacy Act when the footage is used for profiling, marketing, or public dissemination without respecting the rights of the data subject.

The law also broadly applies to hospitals because they collect and process patients’ personal information, including photos and videos.