How GCash is using AI to protect users against cybercrime

With artificial intelligence (AI) powered innovations, digital wallet platform GCash bolsters cybersecurity and enhances user protection against cybercrime.

G-Xchange Inc. president and chief executive officer Oscar Reyes Jr. has underscored how the platform uses AI to promote financial inclusion and user security at the Manila Tech Summit organized by Fintech Alliance.

“AI-driven innovations fuel the creation of new products. AI-powered credit scoring opens more opportunities for GCash customers. AI-reinforced security allows us to protect our customers even better,” Reyes said during the summit with the theme “AI Unlocked: Shaping Our Digital Future.”

The financial platform features GCash’s Scam Score, which assesses the risk of registered accounts being scammers by analyzing the Know Your Customer (KYC) attributes and behavioral data.

Reyes said that AI-driven solutions were built on the principles of responsible data use, developing Responsible AI and Ethics Principles, and the AI Ethics Charter for the platform.

“We at GCash have developed our own Responsible AI and Ethics Principles to ensure that our decisions are rooted toward ensuring equity for users,” he said.

The mobile wallet app has launched chatbots to address common user concerns, which include GIGI, a real-time, interactive customer service chatbot that operates 24/7, and GINA, a lending collections agent.

AI facilitates financial inclusion through alternative credit scoring in GScore, reflecting user activity within GCash’s platform to determine creditworthiness and grant more financial solutions.

Users can enhance financial literacy through GCoach AI, an interactive solution that provides money-related tips and advice.

The e-wallet has adopted marketing technology solutions that help its business partners reach audiences at the most effective times and locations.

Owned by Mynt and operated by G-Xchange, GCash is one of the leading finance apps in the Philippines, offering financial services ranging from cash transfers to instant loans.