5 telltale signs of dehydration to watch out for, according to Dr. Kilimanguru

As the temperature continues to rise in tropical country Philippines yearly, staying cool and hydrated has never been more essential.

Physician and content creator Dr. Kilimanguru then stressed the importance of hydration and shared the often overlooked signs of dehydration.

In an Facebook reel posted in June, titled “Top 5 signs na mali ang iniinom mo na tubig”, the doctor advised the public to drink mineral water, which he refers to as “the right water.”

“Signs mali ang iniinom mong tubig,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “#drinkmineralwater.”



According to Dr. Kilimanguru, mineral water is not an ordinary water as it contains minerals that the body can not produce naturally, such as potassium, calcium and magnesium. He said that if these go missing in one’s hydration, there are potential dehydration symptoms that could be experienced.

Here are five unnoticed dehydration symptoms, according to the physician.

Dry lips, sunken eyes, dry skin

Dr. Kilimanguru said the first telltale sign of dehydration are dry lips, sunken eyes and dryness in the skin. He said this are the reasons why our body needs lots of water to stay hydrated.

He said that given these, drinking the right water can really make a huge difference. He cited that the body loses a lot of fluids that are essential for staying active and mineral water can boost hydration for a longer period of time, helping achieve healthier and glowy skin.

Frequent headaches

Experiencing frequent headaches throughout the day could also be a sign indicating that you are not drinking enough water, according to Dr. Kilimanguru. He said that headaches can also be caused by dehydration. The physician added that drinking the right water will help improve one’s blood flow preventing headaches and keeping our heads clear.

Darker urine color

The doctor said the color of one’s urine can be a strong indicator of water needs. He said that darker urine is a sign of water deficiency.

One should aim for light yellow to clear urine, which indicates sufficient hydration. If you do not notice any difference when drinking more water, switching to mineral water could be the key to achieving this.

Muscle cramp

If you often suffer from muscle cramps, dehydration and a lack of minerals might be the one to blame. According to the doctor, it’s not just physical activities that can cause these cramps, it may also mean a lack of potassium and calcium.

Weight gain

The content-creator doctor said that while it is surprising, weight gain can likewise be a sign of dehydration. In the video, he states that metabolism is affected by one’s water intake, lesser intake of water means slower metabolism. Calcium and potassium are also drivers of a faster metabolism, so drinking mineral water can then again strengthen not just your hydration levels but also your overall bodily health.

Dr. Kilimanguru stressed the importance of drinking the right water, recommending mineral water brands such as Evian, Fiji, and Le Minerale.

By ensuring you not only drink enough water but also the right one, he said this will improve one’s health and keep them always hydrated.