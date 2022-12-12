What is aneurysm? Doctor-TikTok creator explains symptoms, risks

A physician reshared a video he made about an aneurysm to his followers following reports about the death of Jovit Baldivino.

Jovit, “Pilipinas Got Talent” Season 1 champion, passed away on December 9 after being comatose for five days.

Reports said that his CT scan showed he had a blood clot in the brain, a sign of an aneurysm.

Several personalities, particularly his close friends in the industry, and his fans were saddened by his unexpected passing.

They posted photos, and videos and to pay tribute to Jovit.

Some Filipinos, meanwhile, asked around about the illness that led to the well-loved singer’s death.

These conversations prompted a physician named Dr. Winston Creones Tiwaquen, who’s also a content creator named Dr. Kilimanguru, to once again offer his video explainer about this health condition to his followers on Facebook.

Dr. Kilimanguru released this video on Jan. 7, 2021.

It has since garnered 9.5 million views on the platform.

Dr. Kilimanguru boasts over 3.3 million followers on TikTok and 3.5 million followers on Facebook.

He launched his TikTok account in December 2019 and had since regularly posted health-related content for his followers.

Aneurysm 101

Dr. Kilimanguru explained that an aneurysm is a lump that can be found in any part of the body—whether it be in the legs, kidney, or brain.

Aneurysm, however, commonly hits the aorta, the largest vein in the human body.

According to the doctor, the lump happens when part of the artery wall thins out or weakens, the blood traveling through it makes it balloon or widen.

This, therefore, forms the lump or swelling.

There are three types of aneurysms, as follows:

Succular aneurysm – bulge on one side of the artery Fusiform aneurysm – bulge on both sides of the artery Ruptured aneurysm – the bulge on the artery was ruptured or broke out

In the video, Dr. Kilimanguru listed the following main causes or risk factors of the thinning of the artery wall:

High cholesterol

High blood pressure

Smoking

Genetic conditions such as Marfan Syndrome (a health condition that affects the connective tissues and damage blood vessels)

He also noted complications from illnesses that were not treated early can also weaken artery walls. These diseases include Syphilis, tuberculosis, and Salmonella.

Despite the dangers that aneurysms pose to health, the online personality pointed out that it normally doesn’t have symptoms.

Aneurysm’s symptoms also depend on the lump’s location and its size, the physician added.

He cited as an example if the aneurysm was six centimeters and is found at the aorta.

“Maaaring maipit ang daanan ng hangin at esophagus na nasa likod nito. At ang sintomas ng pasyente ay hirap siyang makalunok at hirap huminga,” Dr. Kilimanguru said.

To prevent or reduce the risk of experiencing an aneurysm, Dr. Kilimanguru offered the following advice: