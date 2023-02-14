Tiktok creator Dr. Krizzle Luna calls for financial help after road accident

Tiktok content creator Dr. Krizzle Luna is seeking financial support after being heavily injured during a vehicular accident in January.

In her previous video, Luna said that she only needs prayers and not financial help as she was worried that her name might be used in swindling.

However, the ballooning hospital expenses made her decide to raise funds.

“Akala rin po namin hindi na magkakaroon ng problema pero kasalukuyan pong nagkakaroon ng aberya kaya po may mga kaibigan ako na nag-fa-fundraising para sa akin,” Luna said.



Three weeks after the incident, Luna is still in the hospital. She suffered from C6 spinal fracture and spinal cord injury.

She is undergoing a series of physical and occupational therapy.

“Please continue praying for me po at siyempre sa mga kasama ko po sa sakuna. Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat,” the doctor said.

Luna’s fellow content creator and dentist Ezzy Algabre, who was with Luna during the accident, said that the doctor is “getting better” but her recovery will take time.

Algabre’s injury is not as severe as Luna but he said that he is experiencing pain in the nape and back. His vision was also impaired due to trauma.

Meanwhile, their driver during the accident incurred an eye injury. He is recovering but still under monitoring, according to Algabre.

Those who are interested to help may send their donations to the following bank account, mobile wallet, and donation channel:

BDO Unibank

Account name: Krizzle Hannah Rei Santos

Account number: 000300984936

Gcash

Name: Krizzle Hannah Rei Santos

Number: 0927 744 7886

Donation channel set up by Luna’s friend and content creator Dr. Kilimanguru:

Luna also warned the public against individuals who are using her name to endorse products without her approval.

