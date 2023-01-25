‘Hindi yun joke’: TikTok creator Dr. Krizzie Luna gets injured in Baguio road mishap

Tiktok content creator Dr. Krizzle Luna was heavily injured during a vehicular accident on Friday, January 20.

Around 3 a.m. Luna along with fellow content creator and dentist Ezzy Algabre was traversing Marcos Highway in Baguio City when a truck lost its brake and hit their pick-up vehicle.

“Hindi ko po alam yung exact na nangyari kasi parehas po kaming tulog ni Krizzle. Ako po yung nasa [front] passenger seat si baba [Luna] naman yung nasa likod ng sasakyan,” Algabre said in a video.

“Nagising na lang sa first impact ng banga sa pick-up namin nung una akala ko may sumabog lang, naalimpungatan po ako doon. And then all of the sudden naging slow-mo ang pangyayri and then the next thing I know nabangga na kami sa barrier ng kalsada,” he narrated.

Algabre tried to get Luna’s attention but she was unresponsive. He then alighted the vehicle and asked the people around to call an ambulance.

The dentist also checked Luna’s breathing and asked her to leave the vehicle but Luna said that she could not stand up.

Feeling dizzy after the crash, Algabre said that he could not function very well at that time.

They were brought to the Baguio General Hospital for treatment.

Call for prayer

In a separate video, Luna tried to be in character despite the accident as she started with a catchphrase: “Hala naaksidente si Doc Luna, hindi yun joke.”

The physician expressed her gratitude to God for giving her a “second chance” in life.

“Grabe si Lord, kahit naapektuhan yung C6 (spine) ko. Ayan, coherent pa rin tayo. So far naka-traction pa rin tayo para doon sa alignment ng spine ko,” she said.

The doctor also gave her followers an update about her health status.

“Nagagalaw ko na kahit papaano yung kamay ko yung paa ko mataas yung sensory although hindi ko pa siya fully nagagalaw pero sabi naman kung mag-i-improve yung pamamaga posible ng magalaw ni doc yung ano niya [paa],” Luna added.

She also thanked the people around her and asked for prayers.

“Please pray for all of my loved ones and siyempre gusto kong mag-thank you kay Lord sa second chance. Kaya natin ‘to, lalaban tayo—lalaban si Doc Luna,” she said.

Messages of support from online users and personalities also poured in for the doctor.

“We’re here for you, Doc. Wishing you a smooth recovery,” Dr. Kilimanguru commented.

“Doc!!! Prayers for you and your loved ones,” voice talent Inka Magnaye wrote.

“Oh my! Praying for your recovery Doc,” content creator Jen Barangan said.

As of writing, Luna’s TikTok video has gained over 20.5 million views, 142,900 comments, and 37,200 shares.