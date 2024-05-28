Spotted: Parked pickup truck dumped with garbage in Baguio City

The local legislative body of Baguio City issued a reminder to car owners after a parked pickup truck on the side of a road was dumped with garbage by the community.

The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) ng Baguio on May 22 reposted a picture of a white pickup truck with its storage area filled with trash bags.

The front and rear sides of the vehicle were also filled with garbage.

“Reminder to car owners: Please make sure you do not park in areas designated by barangays for trash pick-up,” the Baguio City SP said on Facebook.

The post has amassed 34,000 laugh reactions, 4,000 shares and over 300 comments so far.

The picture was initially posted on Barangay Pinget‘s Facebook page on May 22. It was captioned with an ellipsis and a gold trophy emoji.

In another Facebook post, the barangay said it conducted its “KALINISAN” activity with residents, volunteers and barangay officials on the 20th week.

“KALINISAN” stands for “Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan.”

Activities include monitoring garbage at collection areas, “Clean and Green” activities and cleaning canals.

The pickup truck was parked in an area where locals drop their garbage to be collected by trucks.

Some lauded the initiative, saying it acts as a reminder for drivers to choose their parking carefully, especially in public spaces.

“Good job Baguio pips [peeps],” an online user wrote.

“See what would happen if you park your car in [a] designated place [of] waste garbage collection. Hope we will learn from it. GOD bless,” another user commented.

Others hope that legislation will be passed to prohibit people from buying cars without having a garage space.

“Hope sana isabatas ‘yung no garage, no car policy para mabawasan man lang harang-harang na kotse sa daan,” a Facebook user wrote.

In 2022, Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) filed a House bill proposing prospective car owners to show proof that they have a parking space before they are allowed to buy a vehicle.

Called the “No Garage, No Registration Act,” the bill aims to “lessen traffic congestion, curb the number of private vehicles,” and “provide safe and uncluttered pathways, where people may freely walk to their destinations, and maintain a clean and healthy environment by clearing the streets of parked motor vehicles and other similar clutter that reduce the space intended for human and vehicular traffic.”