Online grocery offers low-priced strawberries, other crops direct from farmers

An online grocery in Baguio City took to Facebook to invite Filipinos to buy vegetables directly from farmers at low prices.

Session Groceries on Thursday posted pictures showing the crops being offered by its partner farmers. Their prices range between P19 and P30 only.

These products can be delivered on Saturday, December 2.

“Salamat sa napakalaking suporta na nakukuha namin sa inyo. Malaking tulong dahil nakakabayad kaagad sa farmer at nagagamit nila kaagad ang binabayad ninyo para magamit ulit sa pagtatanim, bumili ng mga seedlings, pataba at pambayad sa mga tumutulong sa kanila sa farm,” the online grocery said.

“Malaki talaga ang impact nyo ka-veggies, nagconvert lang kayo ng purchase mula sa malalaking stores to simple farmers na gaya ni BJ Farm,” it added.

Farms that will benefit from this initiative are:

Vidal (Lito) Farm

Four Sister Strawberry Farm

FWM Integrated Farm

Lailani Molitas Integrated Farm

Here are the crops being offered in the post:

Green Ice Lettuce

Cherry Tomato

Baguio Beans

Lettuce Romaine

Lemon

Bell Pepper Sultan

Sayote

Japanese Cucumber

Ice Berg Lettuce

Interested buyers can check out the food items being sold through this link: The Locale Farm.

Session Groceries is a farm-to-table application known to help farmers in the Cordillera region who were affected by past strong typhoons and the impact of the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It encourages buyers to purchase vegetables and processed products directly from the farmers who often offer their products at low prices.

