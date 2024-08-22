‘Charming’ series: Publisher promotes ‘Owly’ book as it earns online buzz

A publisher on Thursday promoted a children’s book series after it generated buzz among Filipinos amid plagiarism claims concerning a book by Vice President Sara Duterte.

The government official recently appeared in a Senate budget deliberation for her office’s proposed 2025 budget of P2.037 billion, which is said to be 8.05% more than its 2024 budget.

The proposed P10 million budget for the printing of Duterte’s new children’s book, “Isang Kaibigan,” was also questioned, particularly by opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros who wanted the funds realigned instead.

When details of the children’s book were released online, some Filipinos thought Duterte “plagiarized” a book by American writer Andy Runton, particularly “Owly: Just a Little Blue.”

Runton’s book is the second title in his “Owly” series, which was first published in 2004.

Author and activist Ninotchka Rosca was among those who brought attention to the “Owly” book and compared its synopsis to that of Duterte’s book.

“Owly: Just a Little Blue” follows the story of an owl and a worm as they help build a home for a bluebird family living in a damaged tree.

Meanwhile, “Isang Kaibigan” tells the story of the friendship between an owl and a parrot. The owl helps the parrot rebuild its nest after it is damaged by a storm.

Duterte on Thursday denied the plagiarism allegations and told the public to look forward to her next book, which would be about a friend’s betrayal.

“Napakadaling sumulat ng maikling kwento batay sa sariling karanasan, hindi na kailangang mangopya pa,” she said in a statement.

The vice president also explained that the P10-million book project aims to encourage children to read and write their own stories.

“Ang proyekto ay para mahikayat ang mga bata na mahalin ang pagbabasa at sumulat ng sarili nilang kwento,” Duterte said.

“Hindi ang libro ang problema ng bayan kundi ang kahinaan sa pagbabasa ng ating kabataan,” she continued.

Amid the buzz, Scholastic Philippines promoted the “Owly” book series being talked about online and encouraged adults to introduce children to the “world of graphic novels” through the “charming” series.

“Combining words and illustrations in a unique way, it’s the perfect starting point for new readers,” the publisher said on August 22.

“Meet Owly, a kind-hearted little owl who loves to help others. Unfortunately, his appearance often scares away potential friends. Everything changes when he meets Wormy, who is also looking for a loyal friend,” it added.

“Together, they embark on heartwarming adventures filled with laughter, support, and fun!” Scholastic Philippines said.

“Owly” has earned Runton several awards like the 2005 Harvey Award for Best New Talent and the 2006 Eisner Award in the category “Best Publication for a Younger Audience.”

