‘#ZeroBudgetforOVP’ trends after tension erupts in OVP budget hearing

The hashtag “#ZeroBudgetforOVP” landed on the Philippines trends list of the X (formerly Twitter) platform as Filipinos talk about the tension that flared between Vice President Sara Duterte and lawmakers during the hearing on the Office of the Vice President‘s budget at the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Duterte attended the House Committee on Appropriations’ deliberations on her office’s proposed 2025 budget of P2.037 billion on Tuesday, where she traded insults with some lawmakers.

Her office’s proposed budget has increased from its current year’s P1.885 billion budget.

The House also said it is 8.05% higher than the approved budget of P1.885 billion in 2024.

The hearing, which lasted for five hours, saw Duterte asking to “forego the opportunity to defend the budget through question and answer,” a courtesy she enjoyed in her first two years before she publicly feuded with House leaders this year.

The vice president said she would “leave it up to the House of Representatives to decide on the budget submitted.”

Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina, Second District), the presiding officer of the budget hearing, declined Duterte’s request and said that House members had queued for interpolation, adding that it was an “important part of the budget hearing.”

“The General Appropriations Act is arguably the most important piece of legislation every year. Kasama ang pagtatanong at pakikinig sa sagot ninyo sa aming trabaho,” she informed Duterte, referring to the annual expenditure program of the national government and its instrumentalities.

Duterte was unfazed, responding that she would only keep on repeating her refusal to answer questions.

Rep. France Castro (Alliance of Concerned Teachers party-list) also pressed the vice president about the notice of disallowance issued by the Commission on Audit to the OVP in 2022, when it flagged its P73-million confidential fund expenditure out of P125 million.

“Ang notice of disallowance, siyempre papaliwanag pa nila ‘yan paano… Kailangan ‘yan mapaliwanag. So hindi pwede ‘yung tactics na ganyan, na parang, sorry for the pusit, na parang kapag nasusukol na ay [maglalabas] ng maitim na tinta… So huwag naman mag-ugaling pusit ang Office of the Vice President,” Castro said.

Duterte later accused the lawmakers of being “one-sided.”

Rep. Bienvenido Abante (Manila, Sixth District) also raised a point of order and reminded the vice president that they were talking about her office’s budget, not throwing insults at each other.

He also told Duterte that resource speakers “do not have any right to ask any questions,” to which Duterte asked, “Where is that? That rule where resource speakers cannot ask questions?”

Quimbo reminded the vice president that she was present at the hearing to answer lawmakers’ questions about the OVP’s budget.

Some moments during the hearing gained buzz on social media as Filipinos talked about Duterte’s demeanor, noticing her constant refusal to answer queries about the budget her office was asking.

Some sought for the OVP to have “zero budget” for next year instead, citing her manner toward House members and causing the hashtag “#ZeroBudgetforOVP” to trend online on Wednesday.

“Sabi ni Sara Duterte may script daw ‘yung mga Congressmen to attack her on the issue of confidential funds. Pero ang may totoong script is [siya] mismo na paulit-ulit nagbabasa ng kanyang scripted answer: ‘I will forego the opportunity to defend…’ #Madumb #ZeroBudgetForOVP,” a lawyer said.

“I urge the Committee on Appropriations to consider allocating a zero budget to Sara Duterte’s office for FY [Fiscal Year] 2025. Her actions in the ongoing budget hearing undermine the importance of mutual respect and accountability in governmental proceedings. #ZeroBudgetforOVP,” another online user wrote.

“Gotta admit Rep. Luistro is the voice of reason. She really understands the job as a legislator, the importance of #ChecksAndBalances,” a different user X said, sharing a video from the deliberation. The online user was referring to Gerville Luistro (Batangas, 2nd Representatives).

“Makinig ka, @indaysara, para matuto ka. Hindi ‘yong kuda ka nang kuda na wala sa hulog. #HoldHerAccountable #IndayTantrums #ZeroBudgetforOVP,” the online user added.

Gotta admit Rep. Luistro is the voice of reason. She really understands the job as a legislator, the importance of #ChecksAndBalances. Makinig ka, @indaysara para matuto ka. Hindi yong kuda ka nang kuda na wala sa hulog. #HoldHerAccountable #IndayTantrums #ZeroBudgetforOVP pic.twitter.com/eiTOQNfZZi — Hanash Daily 🍵 #AtinAngWestPhilippineSea (@BIENsays) August 27, 2024

“Nung nag-request siyang palitan ‘yung chairman ng committee. Hindi [na lang] sumagot sa tanong, daming reklamo. #ZeroBudgetForOVP,” commented another Pinoy, sharing a video reaction featuring comedienne Ai-Ai delas Alas exclaiming, “Diyos ka ba, ha?! Diyos ka ba?!” in a role.

The House Appropriations Committee has scheduled another round of deliberations for the OVP’s proposed budget on September 10.

Duterte also made headlines last week when her office proposed a budget of P10 million for the distribution of her self-authored children’s book “Isang Kaibigan.”

Her exchange with opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros heated when she was asked about her self-authored children’s book.

RELATED: Furniture company’s post perceived to shade children’s book goes viral | Hontiveros uses trending ‘very demure’ phrase in post about Duterte’s children’s book | ‘Charming’ series: Publisher promotes ‘Owly’ book as it earns online buzz

Before the approval of the General Appropriations Act, both chambers of the Congress conduct budget hearings to allow government agencies to explain the details of their proposed funds.

It enables transparency and accountability, traits that are included in administrations practicing good governance.