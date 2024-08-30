‘Online pamangkin’: Lens man Geloy Concepcion’s day-in-the-life series with daughter endears Pinoys

Photographer Geloy Concepcion first got his big break with his project “Things you wanted to say but never did” which gave an avenue to anonymous grieving hearts worldwide.

Outside his artistic persona, Geloy now shares some snippets of his life online with daughter Narra, endearing Pinoys online with their father-daughter bond.

Geloy and Narra usually spend their free mornings riding a bike to a breakfast place before heading to the park. Sometimes, his wife Bea also joins in the video, painting a happy family picture.

This is what he called “Hoarding memories one tiny moment at a time.”

Their videos are marked with the sunny glow of San Francisco, California where their family moved.

Geloy also always lets Narra pick her own outfit, which shows the kid’s stylish choice at her young age.

One of their TikTok uploads garnered 1.2 million views and 145,000 likes.

“So cute ni Narra huhuhu her smiles are like a ray of sunshine 🥺,” one online user commented.

“Parang Shaira Luna ang peg lang 💅,” another Pinoy noted on Narra’s outfit.

“Ganda ng fit check ni online pamangkin!! 🍂,” a different online user wrote.

More than the fit checks, other Pinoy viewers also noted the simple but peaceful life that Geloy’s family leads, one that is full of “core memories” for Narra, and one that many dream of.

“I was asked by my classmate yesterday if I have a certain life that I want in the future, sabi ko ‘I like sir Geloy Concepcion’s life, simple but full of beautiful values’. That’s why Narra is so lucky,” one TikToker shared.

In their other videos, Pinoys also recognized how Bea resembles her daughter so much and how she had been loving and present in their family as a mother.

The tender moments they share online, according to some, heal people’s inner child.

“Naynay Bea the standard ✨,” a Filipino TikTok user commented.

“Hayssss :(( you are a good husband and father, Kuya Geloy! kudos to Ate Bea for working hard, too, but is still a good mom who is present in her daughter’s life 💗,” another user commented on TikTok.

“Hini-heal niyo po ang inner child ko 🫶 so happy na may mabuting magulang especially Tatay si Narra 🥹 I may not have the father like [you] po, but I’m glad to see one! Love your family so much po!!!,” another commented.

Prior to moving to the United States, Geloy worked in the Philippines as a documentary videographer and freelance photographer.

On Instagram, Geloy shared how fatherhood changed his photography.

The Pandacan-born artist said he was used to the grit of life, and saw everything pretty much “black and white” and “straight to the point”.

That was until Narra came along and he saw things in color.

“I noticed that I now enjoy taking pictures of things that bring peace to me like flowers, empty spaces, quiet corners, clouds, and everything that includes my wife and daughter,” the lens man wrote.

“To young photographers, who are struggling to find your style, don’t rush it. Your photography will grow with you,” he added.