Prelate urges solidarity with victims of typhoon Julian

A Catholic bishop on Tuesday called for a show of solidarity with the people severely affected by a powerful typhoon that lashed the country’s northernmost island.

Several houses and property were reported damaged in Batanes due to strong winds and rainfall brought by Typhoon Julian on Monday.

Bishop Danilo Ulep of Batanes described the typhoon as “unforgettable” due to its strength and the devastation it caused.

The bishop’s residence, the Clergy House, and St. Dominic College in the capital town of Basco were among those that sustained damage from the calamity.

“It is during this time of crisis that I exhort each one of you in order for us to join hands together and prove that in the spirit of synodality, we journey together in rebuilding our shattered lives especially during these moments,” Ulep said.

“Let us share our time, talent and treasure to anyone who is badly in need of help,” he said.

As of Tuesday, Ulep said the diocese is still awaiting reports on the full extent of the damage caused by the typhoon.

“We are expecting the worst but still hope for the best,” said Ulep, as he asked for prayers.

“I am confident that we shall rise up and recover from this misfortune,” he added.

Donations for the Batanes prelature’s relief and recovery efforts may be sent to the following bank account:

Landbank (Basco Branch)

Account Name: Prelature of Batanes

Account Number: 1081-0502-08

GCash Accounts:

Name: Danilo Ulep

Account Number: 09175780198

Name: Edilbert Concordia

Account Number: 09494653918

Proof of donation may be emailed to the prelature for proper acknowledgment at: [email protected].