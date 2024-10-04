Viral: Charli XCX ‘Brat’ walls spotted in Metro Manila

“Sweat” tour in Manila?

Iconic green “Brat” walls have been spotted in multiple areas in the Philippines, and caught the attention of Charli XCX’s fans.

The British pop star’s signature green first took all over social media during the height of her album’s success.

“Brat” is her sixth studio album released in June.

Since its release, the green album design cover has inspired a wave of memes.

Now an everlasting part of the culture’s fiber, “Brat” echoes of its era still resounds and have reached random urban spaces in Manila.

One of them is a “bawal umihi dito” mural but “brat-coded”.

The post garnered 74,000 likes and 12,000 shares.

“Brat and it’s the same but it’s a bawal umihi dito signage so it’s not,” a Facebook user bantered.

“Peein’ that… Peein’ that,” another Filipino commented, referencing a Charli lyric.

“This is so Julia,” a different user wrote, referencing a Brat song as well.

Another “brat” wall was spotted in Quezon City.

Some online users were surprised to see the international phenomenon recreated in the country, while others found it utterly random.

“This is so random helppp,” a Pinoy commented on the post.

“Philippines is so brat!,” a different Pinoy user chimed in.

Meanwhile, on TikTok, a user shared the mockups she was commissioned to create for these murals.

In the caption, the graphic artist wrote “more to come!”.

She also revealed that the project was in coordination with Warner Music Philippines and had the permission of the property owners.

Enthusiastic fans asked for one in their respective areas.

“GIRL WE NEED ONE AT TAFT 🙏🙏,” a TikTok user requested.

“BRAT WALL SA CALOOCAN PLS😭😭😍😍,” another Pinoy user commented.

“PLS SANTA ROSA LAGUNA NEXT,” a different Filipino online said.

On X (formerly Twitter), various users were delighted to chance upon the murals themselves and took selfies in front too.

Found the Brat Wall – Timog 💚🍏 pic.twitter.com/KQmkXzsLKN — allan (@itsenzobishes) September 28, 2024