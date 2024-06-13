Filipinos inject ‘kanal’ humor into Charli XCX’s new album ‘BRAT’ trend

Singer-songwriter’s Charli XCX’s newest album “BRAT” has inspired a wave of memes—a testament to how iconic of a pop star she is no matter the era.
Filipinos, on the other hand, proved by riding the “BRAT” trend that they could inject “kanal” humor (low-end humor) into almost anything no matter the genre.
Charli’s June 7th release was a success in multiple metrics: in reviews, streams, and publicity.
The album’s cover that features a plain lime green background and a low-resolution sans serif typography instantly became a meme template.
Brat – this summer. 15 songs. 41:23 minutes long. on repeat. https://t.co/JHsLbjO049 pic.twitter.com/cLh1vInL9Z
— Charli (@charli_xcx) February 28, 2024
A Pinoy X (formerly Twitter) user made a “BRAT” reaction photo for moments when friends need support and a bit of caution.
— Imperator Seichii 🇵🇸 (@cursedMARLBOR0) June 12, 2024
Meanwhile, another entry alludes to the pain of knowing an unbearable truth about a love interest.
— ۟ (@merzibow) June 8, 2024
Days later, Charli released a deluxe version of “BRAT”, wherein she also abandoned all intricacies of a music release.
The album cover features a white background and the same low-resolution typography, and is called “Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not”.
Filipinos then made “deluxe” versions of the meme.
https://t.co/4NFQ4Io6WP pic.twitter.com/7KRbeUgmZ1
— ۟ (@merzibow) June 11, 2024
Another entry, which best displays pop excellence, features song lyrics from BINI’s “Salamin, Salamin”.
— vince 🔻 (@maloipilled) June 12, 2024
“BRAT” delves into the themes of club culture, womanhood, and everything It-Girl.
It is the singer-songwriter’s sixth album at the age of 31.