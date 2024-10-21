56-hour wait: Couple from Taguig first in line for iPhone 16

The anticipated Apple iPhone 16 is now available at Power Mac Center (PMC) and The Loop stores nationwide.

Last week, more than 270 individuals lined up for the latest iPhone, some waited for two days just to get the new iPhone 16.

As of 10 p.m., Thursday, October 17, more than 270 individuals line up to get the first dibs on iPhone 16 at the Power Mac Center Greenbelt 3. | via Anjilica Andaya Read more here: https://t.co/2mMdpn7FoD pic.twitter.com/D1Ibs9C1n5 — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) October 17, 2024

Lyn Anog from Taguig City was the first person to reserve the queuing number with her husband, Ceasar Anog, at the PMC in Greenbelt 3, Makati City. The couple began queuing on October 15, 2024, two days before the release of the iPhone 16.

On the day of the midnight release, they started lining up at the PMC at 2 p.m.







“Pumila ako noong October 15. Worth it naman ‘yung paghihintay namin. Almost 56 hours kaming naghintay bago mahawakan yung iPhone 16. Sobrang saya, ‘yun lang masasabi ko. Overwhelming ‘yung saya, sobrang masayang-masaya,” Lyn told Interaksyon when asked how they felt about being the first to purchase the latest phone.



“Couple goals talaga yan. Couple phone din.” she added.







As in previous years, those who were first in line got rewarded with premium accessories worth up to P30,000 and other exclusive perks.

Casetify extended 10% discount vouchers on select iPhone 16 cases, Grab gave away promo codes for 15% off on select GrabCar bookings; and Klook is slashing P300 off on select flights, hotels, and activities that can be booked in its app or website.



The new iPhone 16 series was launched at midnight on October 18 in four PMC locations: Greenbelt 3, SM Mall of Asia, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, and SM Lanang in Davao. Each location welcomed droves of customers, who joined the countdown while enjoying interactive games wherein they won special prizes and spectacular musical performances.

READ: Here’s how you can get first dibs on the latest iPhone 16



From 9 p.m. on Thursday, visitors of Greenbelt were treated to performances by hip-hop dance group UPeepz, singers Barbie Almalbis and Dionela, and OPM band Sponge Cola. The program was hosted by Ai Dela Cruz and Sam YG.

Annual iPhone event



The iPhone has consistently set new standards in the tech industry, with each release generating immense anticipation and excitement.

Since its initial launch in 2007, the iPhone has revolutionized the smartphone market, becoming a cultural icon and a symbol of technological innovation.

Apple’s commitment to quality, design, and user experience has solidified its position as an industry leader, with each new model breaking sales records and captivating audiences worldwide.