Luce: Vatican unveils first anime mascot

In anticipation of the upcoming 2025 Jubilee Year, centered on hope, forgiveness, and holy pilgrimages, the Catholic Church has unveiled its first-ever anime mascot.

The new mascot is called Luce which is an Italian word for “Light”).

Inspired by the “chibi” art style from Japanese animation, Luce was designed by Simone Legno, the Italian pop artist behind the tokidoki brand.

According to Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the organizer of Jubilee Year 2025, the mascot reflects the Church’s desire “to engage with the pop culture so beloved by our youth.”