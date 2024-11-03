Down Syndrome Awareness: Book on PWD inclusion, neurodiversity launched

A community learning hub and a volunteer organization have launched a book series that follows a child with Down syndrome and her journey to fully embracing her condition in all its beauty.

In celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness Month last October, the Book Nook and Best Buddies Philippines (BBP) unveiled “One Extra Sparkle,” a fiction series that sheds light on a neurodivergent kid named Ellie searching for life-long friendship and self-discovery. The book was launched at SM Aura, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City on October 6.

Children’s book publisher Lantana editor Katrina Gutierrez said the book aims to boost society’s appreciation and understanding toward people with Down syndrome.

“Hosting this wonderful event during Down Syndrome Awareness Month made it even more special, amplifying its heartfelt message of love, inclusion, and the extra sparkle every child with Down syndrome brings to the world,” Gutierrez said.

Meanwhile, Filipino beauty pageant Miss Possibilities and art workshop The Crafter’s Marketplace held fun and empowering activities inspired by the book, such as making bookmarks, personalizing a book tote and coloring pages, to make the book launch more hands-on and interactive.

A storytelling session was also prepared by none other than the author of “One Extra Sparkle” herself, Tricia Seabolt and illustrator Lucy Rogers, building a stronger connection between Ellie and the readers.

BBP ambassadors also shared touching stories in nurturing their bond with individuals with Down syndrome and hosted a Q&A session about these experiences afterward.

The event was spearheaded by SM Supermalls to further promote their flagship advocacy SM Cares, which gathers like-minded organizations to unanimously empower persons with disabilities.