‘Miss Earth CapCut edition’: Pageant draws flak for watermark faux pas

A segment of the grand coronation night of Miss Earth 2024 earned flak for showing a watermark of a video editing app in the background during the presentation of the Top 20 candidates.

The 24th edition of the international beauty pageant was held at Okada Manila in Parañaque City on Saturday, November 9.

Australia’s Jessica Lane was crowned Miss Earth 2024 while the following were hailed elemental queens:

Iceland’s Hrafnhildur Haraldsdóttir — Miss Earth Air

— Miss Earth Air USA’s Bea Millan-Windorski — Miss Earth-Water

— Miss Earth-Water Peru’s Niva Antezana — Miss Earth-Fire.

Philippines’ Irha Mel Alfeche landed on the Top 12.

Meanwhile, during the presentation of the Top 20 candidates by host Robi Domingo, a CapCut watermark briefly appeared on the backdrop.

Earlier in the segment, an image of a beach was displayed on the screen to complement the candidates’ one-piece swimwear, which was designed by Filipino fashion designer Ricky Abad.

At the 1:19:13-hour-mark of the pageant livestream, the CapCut watermark appeared behind candidates. It was flashed for about two seconds.

The moment was not lost on some Filipino pageant fans who noticed the edit and aired their disappointment.

“Nakakalungkot ang Miss Earth Capcut Edition,” an online user commented.

“Haaaaayy, bawi tayo, mga madam. Ayusin niyo po ‘yan next year. Maghanda po tayo, nakakahiya po siya,” the online user added.

“Mag-hire kayo mga bata at palitan na ‘yung dapat palitan po siguro para maka abante-abante naman po tayo at makasunod na sa panahon now,” the online user continued, sharing a snippet of the moment.

Nakakalungkot ang Miss Earth Capcut Edition. Haaaaayy, bawi tayo mga madam. Ayusin niyo po yan next year. Maghanda po tayo, nakakahiya po siya. Maghire kayo mga bata at palitan na yung dapat palitan po siguro para maka abante abante naman po tayo at makasunod na sa panahon now pic.twitter.com/GYAfPB9uG1 — ALTbatR0SE (@jaymazingwalk) November 9, 2024

The video reposted on the X (formerly Twitter) platform has earned 322,200 views and 1,000 likes so far. It also earned equally disappointed comments from other online users.

“They’ve been doing this pageant for YEARS and not one bit of leveling up, pati sa judging, pen and paper pa din. They should have some initiative naman and give a fantastic show to the viewers worldwide. If they can’t step up, then they should step down. @MissEarth,” a Pinoy pageant fan said.

“Juskoo, downgrade malala talaga. Kaya ‘di ko na tinapos kagabi ehh,” another X user commented.

“Pang baranggay level,” a different X user wrote.

“Love Miss Earth kasi true sa advocacy nila pero, girl, the production is not giving. [Nakakaloka], nakakahiya. Ano na, @MissEarth, keep up keep din tayo [diyan],” another Pinoy commented.

CapCut is a free video editing app that lets users quickly turn their smartphone-shot videos into pro-quality content.

It was developed by ByteDance, the parent company of mobile video-sharing platform TikTok.

Meanwhile, Miss Earth is a Philippine-based international pageant with the tagline “Beauties For a Cause.”

The global event channels the beauty pageant industry as a tool to promote environmental awareness and preserve and protect Mother Earth.

The pageant is considered one of the big four beauty pageants, which also include Miss Universe, Miss International and Miss World.