‘Classic good vibes’: Pinoys elated amid release of new ‘Itsumo’ music video

“Itsumo,” the iconic Pinoy hip-hop song with Japanese verses, delighted ’90s kids by releasing a new music video for its 20th anniversary.

Rappers DiCE (Wolfren Rosaroso) and K9 (Miguel Calina), along with Hi-C (Honeyleen Concepcion Rosaroso), on November 22 released a 2024 version of the hit song’s music video (MV) shot in Japan.

The artists said that the 2004 song is back with a fresh visual twist “to honor its legacy.”

“Whether you’re a long-time fan or discovering this classic for the first time, this video is a celebration of music, memories, and the enduring power of Filipino hip-hop,” they said in its video description.

The singers said that the new MV pays homage to the song’s legacy, featuring Hi-C’s “unforgettable vocals” and “heartfelt lyrics that continue to resonate with listeners.”

Hi-C, a Cebuana, is the voice behind the Japanese verses.

DiCE and K9 also said that “Itsumo,” which translates to Japanese as “always” or “all the time,” is more than just a song 20 years since its release.

“It’s been part of your stories, Hi-C memories, and your hearts,” the rappers said in a Facebook post.

“To honor the love you’ve given us, we’ve created the 20th Anniversary Edition Music Video as our way of saying thank you,” they added.

“This is for you, for the memories we’ve shared, and for the love that keeps ITSUMO alive,” DiCE and K9 said.

The new MV elated Pinoys, particularly ’90s kids and millennials, who would hear the song on the radio, in commercial establishments, and at parties or gatherings.

“They sound the same! Lupet!” a Facebook user said in response to the 2024 MV.

“High school hits,” another user commented.

“One of my fave song… saulong-saulo ko talaga ‘yan… mula nung bata pa ako,” shared another Pinoy.

“Hanggang ngayon, ‘yan pinapakinggan ko number 1, kapag nagda-drive ako, at 31 na ako ngayon,” a different user shared.

“Classic good vibes ito, salamat,” wrote another Filipino.

As of this writing, the new “Itsumo” MV is on the 12th spot of YouTube’s Trending for Music.

Meanwhile, here is the 2004 version of the music video:

The story

The Freeman reported that “Itsumo” was originally a filler track on DiCE and K9’s sophomore “MOBBSTARR” album, created with a Japanese instrument K9 found to replace another track they couldn’t use due to an uncleared Tracy Chapman sample.

It became an accidental hit when K9’s brother, a DJ at Monster BT105.9 at that time, played it, and the radio station was flooded with calls from listeners requesting to hear it again.

The song’s success in Cebu — the rappers’ hometown — caught the attention of Y101 FM’s sister station in Manila, which wanted to play it for its audience ahead of its competitors in the capital. This later translated into a nationwide hip-hop hit.